Williamsport, Pa. — At the start of the fourth quarter it looked like No. 3 South Williamsport might have just needed 15 points to knock No. 6 Millville out of the quarterfinals of the District 4 AA playoffs.

That changed as Millville, which only scored seven points through three quarters, started to find an offensive groove. The Quakers doubled their totals through the first three quarters in the fourth, but it ultimately was not enough as South Williamsport held on for a 29-23 win.

South Williamsport will advance to face the winner of No. 7 East Juniata and No. 2 Mount Carmel at a date and time yet to be named.

As for Tuesday’s matchup, Millville just could not get its offense going in the first three quarters. Over the stretch the Quakers made just three of 21 attempts from the field, turned the ball over 10 times, and failed to take advantage of a defensive effort that held South Williamsport to 13 first half points.

“In the past two weeks we’ve been playing just about everyday and not practicing,” Millville coach Rick Davis said. “They were getting tired. That’s not an excuse for not doing it. They did come back in the fourth. One thing about this team is they don’t give up. They go from buzzer to buzzer.”

The shots were there for Millville as the 21 attempts proved. It was difficult as the misses added up quickly.

The Quakers typical pair of scores in Jessica Dodge and Olivia Savage combined for just thee points prior to the fourth quarter.

Once in the final eight-minute stretch of the game, Millville seemed to return to form. Dodged scored six and Savage hit two free throws and both of her attempts from the line.

“Getting her going spurs the rest of the team to look for their shots,” Davis said of Dodge. “Sometimes they look for her a little too much rather than looking for their own offense. They did a good job in the fourth period.”

South Williamsport received points from all five of its starters, but it was really about the defense.

The Mountaineers seemed to know where Millville wanted to pass the ball throughout the game. They jumped passing lanes and created turnovers in every quarter.

“We try to get game film and break it down as a coaching staff,” South Williamsport coach Ryan Brown said. “We try to make them play left-handed. We knew Dodge and Savage were their shooters. We tried to force everybody else to beat us.”

DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

No. 3 South Williamsport 29, No. 6 Millville 23

Millville (23)

Ava Michael 1 0-0 3; Jessica Dodge 3 0-0 6; Emma Kakaley 2 0-0 4; Michael Henrie 1 2-2 4; Olivia Savage 2 0-0 6; Emilee Kline 0 0-0 0; Lydia Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-2 23.

South Williamsport (29)

Claudia Green 2 4-6 8; Piper Minier 3 2-2 9; Sofia Casella 1 0-0 2; Aleigha Rieppel 0 2-2 2; Rachel Stahl 4 0-1 8. Totals

MILL 2 3 2 17—23

SW 9 4 8 8—29

3—Point Goals: Millville—3 (Michael, Savage 2). South Williamsport—1 (Minier)

Records: Millville 10-6. South Williamsport 12-1.

Next: No. 3 South Williamsport vs. No. 2 Mount Carmel, date/time TBA

Mount Carmel 59, East Juniata 27

East Juniata (9-7) 27

Cypress Feltman 1 2-2 4, Amara Brubaker 2 1-2 5, Marissa Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Isabel Naylor 2 0-0 4, Leah Sankey 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Robinson 2 0-0 6. Totals 11 3-4 27.

3-point goals: Robinson 2.

Did not score: Lexi Stuck, Carlee Barrick, Sara Brackbill, Grace Hibbs, Paige Ritzman.

Mount Carmel (14-5) 59

Lauren Ayres 2 0-0 4, Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4, Caroline Fletcher 2 2-4 6, Lauren Shedleski 5 0-0 13, Dani Rae Renno 5 0-0 11, Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Reisinger 4 2-2 10, Molly McCracken 1 0-0 2, Maggie McCracken 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 4-6 59.

3-point goals: Shedleski 3, Renno, Witkoski.

Did not score: Rachel Witkoski, Ava Chapman, Sydney Reed, Sarah Sosky.

Score by quarters

East Juniata`9`7`4`7 — 27

Mount Carmel`31`14`12`2 — 59

Southern Columbia 58, Muncy 24

Muncy (8-7) 24

Casey Fry 1 0-0 2, Avery Bigelow 0 1-2 1, Arianna Copeland 0 4-8 4, Bell Hitesman 3 2-6 8, Brandi Hitesman 3 0-0 6, Kaylin Rice 0 0-2 0, Nolah Moyer 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 7-16 24.

3-point goals: Moyer.

Did not score: Neveah Matlack, Anna Seeley, Kylee Jacobs.

Southern Columbia (15-4) 58

Faith Callahan 2 0-0 6, Grace Callahan 4 0-0 11, Ally Griscavage 5 1-3 11, Summer Tillett 2 0-0 4, Loren Gehret 1 0-0 3, Maddie Griscavage 2 0-0 5, Ava Novak 5 3-4 15, Colby Bernhard 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 4-7 58.

3-point goals: G. Callahan 3, F. Callahan 2, Novak 2, Gehret, M. Griscavage, Bernhard.

Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Emily Callahan, Tasmiya Russell King.

Score by quarters

Muncy`3`6`8`7 — 24

Southern Columbia`19`8`21`10 — 58

District 4 Class A Boys Quarterfinals

LOURDES REGIONAL 75,

JUNIATA CHRISTIAN 45

Juniata Christian (11-8) 45

Trey Tusing 2 0-0 6; Owen Yorks 3 0-0 6; Luke Sheaffer 6 6-6 18; Nevin Yorks 3 2-3 8; Anson Portzline 1 2-6 4; Brent Graybill 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 10-15 45.

3-point goals: Tusing 2, Graybill.

Did not score: Trevor Brubaker, Kenny Hoover, Clayton Martin.

Lourdes Regional (9-10) 75

Shawn Potter 7 1-1 18; Casen Sandri 3 1-1 7; Maxwell Reiprish 3 0-0 6; Tyler Novak 7 0-0 16; Hunter Reed 2 1-2 5; Michael Keer 1 0-0 2; Chris Fuedale 4 0-0 10; Chase Higgins 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 5-8 75.

3-point goals: Potter 3, Novak 2, Hughes.

Did not score: Lucas Weikel, Liam Bradley, Owen Sandri, Joey Nguyen, Owen Fuedale, Gavin Kodack.

Score by quarters

Juniata Christian`10`11`14`10 — 45

Lourdes Regional`19`21`25`10 — 75

Other Class A Boys Scores

St. John Neuman 83, Millville 42

Sullivan County 56, Meadowbrook Christian 36