South Williamsport, Pa. — Randee Clohessy of Elizabethown, Pa., said she "was raised on baseball." Her father coached her and her siblings throughout their childhood. They even owned a baseball card shop in her hometown.

When she and her husband learned their son, Logan, was diagnosed with Down syndrome, they feared that baseball was not destined to be a part of his life the way it had been in their childhoods.

They were wrong.

Logan, 9, was on Volunteer Field on Saturday, proud to represent his Lancaster County Little League team in the 2023 Challenger Division Exhibition Game. Logan's father was on the field by his side as his buddy, and his mom Randee cheered from the stands with friends and family who made the trip from southern Pa.

The Challenger Division Exhibition Game is, for some, the most exciting game of the Little League World Series. It's been played since 2001, when two South Williamsport Little League teams met on the diamond. Since then, teams from throughout the U.S. and Canada have met in one of the most spirited and celebrated games at the Series.

This year's game matched the Lancaster, Pa. team against a team from Syracuse, NY.

According to Randee Clohessy, the Challenger League has made her family's dream a reality. "Logan has been playing baseball for about three years," she said, "and he can do it well! He can succeed!"

Players are each given a chance at bat, swinging at pitches from their coaches or a ball off the T. And regardless of where the ball goes, each player rounds the bases and scores. It's two innings of unabashed joy and baseball success.

Occupying multiple rows in the opposite stands were supporters of Kelly Meigs, 24, of Morrisville NY. The Syracuse Challenger Baseball player has been coming to the Little League World Series for years to watch, and was excited to play in this year's Challenger game, according to his sister, Leslie Zimmerman.

"He just got to meet the team from Texas," Zimmerman said. "And before we came here, there was a parade for him through town, with fire trucks and police," she said. "Being invited to play here made a dream real that he thought was unobtainable."

The support the players receive from the crowd and the Little League World Series players is genuine. Teammates from Australia, Latin America, Mexico, Europe-Africa, and Southwest were chanting, stomping, and clapping for each player who came to the plate.

Lancaster County Pa. Little League

The Challenger of Lancaster County Little League has developed its program over the course of the past three decades to include 12 teams and approximately 175 players each season, according to Little League International. For players over the age of 15, four teams are available in a Senior Challenger division.

Mike Tafelski is the manager of Lancaster County Challenger Division Exhibition Game. Lancaster's participation is "a tribute to all the players and volunteers who have participated in our program over the past three decades," he said. It's the first time a Lancaster County team has been selected.

New York District 8 Little League Challenger Division

Dom Cambareri, Syracuse Challenger Baseball executive director, said the team was "ready to charge into Williamsport by storm and showcase the immeasurable talents, enthusiasm, and passion." The program has provided an opportunity for kids and adults with physical and intellectual challenges to play the game of baseball for more than three decades. One of the largest single-district Challenger programs in the U.S., Syracuse has 16 teams and approximately 250 players.

With dedicated support from the Syracuse Spartans, Syracuse Mets, and the overall community, kids play in Carrier Park Field of Dreams, a multi-million- dollar inclusive sports complex in Dewitt, NY.

The Challenger Division was founded in 1989, and has grown exponentially to make baseball an inclusive experience. Little League offers six ways for anyone to get involved with the program. Start a division, volunteer with one, offer financial support or donate equipment to a team, refer a participant, spread the word about the opportunities, or simply go to a game.

If you do, you'll see players like Logan and Kelly, and understand how the program helps build confidence and camaraderie.

"My dad was our coach," Randee Clohessy said. As she struggled to finish her sentence, the crowd erupted in cheers when a player made contact with the ball and headed to first base, throwing his arms up in the air to encourage the fans.

Clohessy's dad passed away before seeing Logan play, "but he's here with us now," she said.

