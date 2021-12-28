Williamsport, Pa. – All of us here at NorthcentralPA.com would like to wish the most famous man in Williamsport, Rhashan, a very happy 39th birthday.

Known as the Director of Smiles for the Williamsport Crosscutters, Rhashan finds a way to make everyone smile on and off the field. If you haven't had the good luck of meeting Rhasan or hearing his story, check out our interview with the incredible Director of Smiles.

Rhashan finds a way to bring joy to everyone he encounters so be sure to send some joy back his way his way and comment all your Happy Birthday wishes for him to see!