Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has passed away at the age of 86. The long-time home run king passed away peacefully in his sleep. Aaron leaves behind one of the most incredible legacies in baseball history.

The Braves legend is most famously remembered for holding the coveted career home run record for 31 years after passing Babe Ruth with his 715th home run during the 1974 season. Aaron still holds major league records for RBI’s (2,297), total bases (6,856), and extra-base hits (1,477). In addition Aaron still ranks in the top five in hits (3,771), games played (3,298), and runs scored (2,174).

Henry Louis Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934 and endured racial inequalities growing up. He was not able to play baseball in high school as the only organized teams were for the white students. A consistent beacon for racial equality, Aaron began his career in the Negro Leagues for the Indianapolis Clowns.

Aaron was the National League MVP in 1957, the same year he led the Braves to the World Series title, their first since 1914. Additional accolades include two batting titles, three gold glove awards, and a record 25 All-star selections.

Aaron was such a prolific hitter even without 755 home runs he would still have more than 3,000 hits for his career.