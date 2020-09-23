Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.

Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers passed away Wednesday at the age of 77.

The versatile tailback was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite only playing seven seasons due to knee injuries. Sayers won the rushing title two times and inked five all-pro selections in his career.

Sayers was known for his versatility at the halfback position and was a pioneer for the jump cut in professional football. Sayers was also named to the NFL’s 75th anniversary team in 1994 as a halfback and kick returner.