Williamsport, Pa. — Local golfers had an excellent day as the first round of the District 4 Golf Championship opened at the Williamsport County Club.

Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney, Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb all finished at the top of their respective classifications. Mahoney finished with a 78, even overcoming a long overshoot on the eighth hole.

He recovered from the long shot to place a good ball on the green and two-putt his way to the finish. Mahoney birdied the sixth and ninth holes of the course to help take the top spot.

Midd-West’s Kyle Beward birdied the final hole of the day to finish behind Mahoney. Danville’s Cole Duffy posted an 83 to tie Montoursville’s Connor Imbro for third place.

Wetmiller cruised to his top finish with a 75, clearing Athen’s Evan Cooper, who posted an 82. Mike Felty tied two other golfers for third with an 86.

Rabb finished with a 76 to top the girl’s field on the opening day. She shot a 39 through the first nine holes. That included a birdie on No. 9.

Shamokin’s Kenney Petrovich finished third with a 93.

District 4 AA boys results:

1. Nick Mahoney (Lewisburg), 78; 2. Kyle Beward (Midd-West), 82; T-3. Cole Duffy (Danville), 83; Connor Imbro (Montoursville), 83; T-5. Damen Milewski (Lourdes), 85; Andrew Green (North Penn-Mansfield), 85; T-7. Zeblulon Hufnagle (Mifflinburg), 88; Jordan Vargeson (Cowanesque Valley), 88; James Ciccarelli (Danville), 88; T-10. Joey Feudale, 89; Aiden Evans (Montoursville), 89; T-12. Ben Sohosky (Bloomsburg), 90; Jaden Rankinen (Loyalsock), 90; T-14. Kaleb Wagner (Central Columbia), 91; Nick Salsman (Wyalusing), 91; T-16. Caleb Kirk (East Juniata), 92; Brody Fuhrey (Wyalusing), 92; Tate Jamison (East Juniata), 92; Hayden Zuchowski (Wellsboro), 92; T-20. Dylan Kreisher (Bloomsburg), 93; Chris Walter (Midd-West), 93; Andy Hermansen (North Penn-Mansfield), 93; T-23. Dylan Laubach (Warrior Run), 94; Koen Baylor (Danville), 94; T-25. Joey Bierly (Central Columbia), 95; Max Reiprish (Lourdes), 95; T-27. Zane Smith (Bloomsburg), 96; Trevor Sheaffer (Midd-West), 96; Connor Fulkersin (Central Columbia), 96; 30. Bryce Derr (Central Columbia), 97; 31. Hayden Karlovich (Shamokin), 98; 32. Eli Stein (North Penn-Mansfield), 99; 33. Mason Sheesley (Warrior Run), 100; 34. Blake Hamblin (Wellsboro), 101; 35. Cael Frame (Montoursville), 103; T-36. Ryan Tillotson (Loyalsock), 104; Jobey Petro (Lourdes), 104; T-38. Kaeden Kusmierz (Wyalusing), 105; Silas Jackson (Wellsboro), 105; T-40. Ryan Scherer (Bloomsburg), 106; Bryce Carey (Montoursville), 106; 42. Andrew Merriman (Wellsboro), 107; T-43. Garrett Leitzel (Midd-West), 110; Griffin Paige (Midd-West), 110; Hunter Saul (Warrior Run), 110; T-46. Gavin Lasko (Lourdes), 111; Connor Smith (Wyalusing), 111; 48. Logan Traugh (Bloomsburg), 113; 49. Ellis Turner (Central Columbia), 115; 50. Trehnon Hugo (Wyalusing), 121; T-51. Talan Deangelo (North Penn-Mansfield), 128; Tanner Menne (Montoursville), 128; 53. Bronson Krainnak (Danville), 131.

District 4 AAA Boys Results:

1. Sam Wetmiller (Selinsgrove), 75; 2. Evan Cooper (Athens), 82; T-3. Mike Felty (Selinsgrove), 86; Carter Girton (Jersey Shore), 86; Cade Wirnsberger (Milton), 86; 6. Dylan Saxon (Athens), 87; 7. Liam McClain (Jersey Shore), 88; 8. Luke Fatool (Shikellamy); T-9. Evan Whitford (Williamsport), 93; Gannon Steimling (Selinsgrove), 93; 11. Isaiah Day (Milton), 96; 12. Max Wirnsberger (Milton), 97; 13. Josh Long (Jersey Shore), 99; T-14. Nick Jacob (Athens), 100; Brady Darrow (Athens), 100; T-16. Ryan Ault (Jersey Shore), 101; Lucas Craft (Athens), 101; 18. Mac Defazio (Selinsgrove), 104; 19. Connor Andretta (Selinsgrove), 104; 20. Brayden Gower (Milton), 116; 21. Logan Shrawder (Milton), 117.

District 4 AA Girls Results:

1. Hannah Rabb (Warrior Run), 76; 2. Cailyn Schall (Jersey Shore), 86; 3. Kennedy Petrovich (Shamokin), 93; 4. Hannalee Cleveland (Wellsboro), 96; 5. Addison Norton (Mifflinburg), 97; 6. Hannah Heaton (Mifflinburg), 97; 7. Tori Vonderheid (Lewisburg), 108; 8. Jocelyn McCracken (Jersey Shore), 109; 9. Isabella Fleagle (Jersey Shore), 114; T-10. Gracie Murphy (Lewisburg), 116; Morgan Geiringer (Danville), 116; 12. Lexi Schmadel (Lewisburg), 119; 13. Bryanna Johnson (North Penn-Mansfield), 124; 14. Paige Perry (Towanda), 125; 15. Kendall Fedder (Milton), 129; 16. Reagan Campbell (Warrior Run), 133; 17. Jill Packard (Towanda), 141; 18. Ashlyn Fulmer (Towanda), 150.

District 4 Co-Ed AA Team Results:

1. Lourdes, 373; 2. Central Columbia, 379; 3. Warrior Run 380; T-4. Danville, 381; Midd-West, 381; Montoursville, 381; 7. Bloomsburg, 385; 8. Wellsboro, 394; 9. Wyalusing, 399; North Penn-Mansfield, 401.

District 4 Co-Ed AAA Team Results:

1. Selinsgrove, 358; 2. Athens, 369; 3. Jersey Shore, 374; 4. Milton, 395.

District 4 AA Girls Results:

1. Jersey Shore, 302; 2. Lewisburg, 343; 3. Towanda, 416.

District 4 AAA Results:

1. Williamsport, 334.

