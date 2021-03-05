Gold for the girls at final night of District 4 Swimming Championships in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. – Redemption continued to be a theme at this year’s District Swimming Championships at Williamsport as competitors reached goals set last year.

The pandemic has not been kind to sports, but it took an especially deep toll on winter athletes after their postseason was wiped out.

Most District 4 swimmers were just arriving at States as they received news the meet would be postponed and eventually cancelled.

The shots provided Thursday were not ones taken lightly as area swimmers looked primed and ready for qualification to the next level.

Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon surprised more than a few swimmers competing as she posted personal best times in the 200 IM and the 500 free.

“I knew I would be a little nervous,” Shannon said. “I thought now was a really good time to push myself against all these wonderful girls. They are just so fun to race against.”

Shannon pushed herself against the District’s top competition, but she might have pushed some other swimmers too. She shaved significant time off both of her seeds to claim two victories as a freshman.

Shannon was outstanding in the 200 IM. She knocked off more than ten seconds off her time as she won the event with a 2:05.79.

Shannon defeated Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck and Alivia Shen for the top spot in the event.

“I came into the race not looking for a best time or anything,” Shannon said. “I came just looking to push myself and have fun. Warmups felt rough and I didn’t have any expectations going into the races.”

She followed the win up with a victory in the 500 free. Shannon again posted a season best time. She finished the race in 5:02.15.

“I shocked myself a lot actually,” Shannon said. “They both felt like really good swims.”

Delaney Humphrey provided another spark for Lewisburg, which finished second in the team standings with a total of 327.

Humphrey topped out in the first individual event of the meet as she posted a 1:57.78 to win the 200 free. Humphrey entered as the No. 2 seed, but edged out Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew, who finished with a 1:59.07.

“I was really nervous, because even before the relay we didn’t know how it was going to turnout,” Humphrey said. “Not winning the relay was a little stressful, but I knew what I was up against in the 200 free. I trusted my training.”

It paid off for Humphrey as she remained with Bartholomew throughout the entire race. In the final 25 meters she gained an advantage and stretched to the wall for the top spot in the District.

“I have a mantra ‘this is the last one’,” Humphrey said. “Hearing myself say that was super helpful. It just flipped a switch.”

Bartholomew might not have won the 200 free, but she helped Danville win the 200 medley relay. She also claimed individual gold in the 100 free with a final of 54.72. Bartholomew’s time of 1:59.07 was a personal record.

“We didn’t even know if we would be here at the beginning of the season,” Bartholomew said. “We didn’t want all this training to go to waste. I’m just so grateful to be here. I’m just so pleased with how I did in my 100 free.”

Bartholomew celebrated the victory then helped anchor the 400 free relay team for the Ironmen. They finished with a time of 3:40.24 to win the event.

It also gave Danville more than enough points to be named team champion for a third consecutive season.

“To think last year the only time you missed practice was for a really bad snow day,” Bartholomew said. “This year we had a three-week period off. To not be swimming everyday season and not have any big meets or invitations and come back and get PRs is awesome.”

Bartholomew had a goal worked out with her teammate Carline Spahr to be District champions all four years they swim together.

With Thursday’s champions the pair has just one more to go. “

“Every time we get the plaque, we make sure to take a picture together,” Spahr said of Bartholomew. “This will be a long-lasting tradition for Danville.”

The celebration started almost right after the final relay, which Danville won. The girls rallied around their coach and held on to a team reward that was well deserved after a year filled with doubts.

Shamokin’s Gabby Doss was once again outstanding in the year’s first postseason meet.

Unlike years past she won two individual events. Doss won the 100 fly with a final of 58.96. She then won her signature event, the 100 breaststroke, with a 1:07.48.

“There’s a lot less stress,” Doss said of the 100 breast. “I had both of my YMCA teammates next to me. I didn’t really have the mentality that I had to win the race. If they won I wasn’t going to cry about it. They are my best friends. It wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t as stressful.”

Doss will have time to prepare as she will now swim in two events at States.

“This is the first year I place first in both and it’s really nice,” Doss said. “I’m happy.”

Danville’s monster showing also included Brenna Ross, who topped out in the 50 with a 24.64. She also helped the 200 medley relay team post a season best time of 1:51.14.

“Mostly I just wanted to get points for my team and get a best time,” Ross said. “I’ll take first place. It was awesome.”

Ross dropped significant time to win the event. It was a fitting way for the sophomore to show support for the Ironmen, who placed high in most events to secure the three-peat.