Catawissa, Pa. — Cassie Gee was in the middle of a difficult night as Loyalsock took on Southern Columbia Wednesday in basketball.

She was frustrated. Her team trailed. She had missed a handful of shots. She only had seven points.

That didn’t stop her coach from drawing a late play to get her an open look at a three.

With 2:39 left to play Gee canned a long three to tie the game. Loyalsock scored 12 of the next 19 points to claim a 61-56 victory to capture its tenth win of the season.

“The players and I tell her all the time we’re going to keep going to her,” Loyalsock coach Cutis Jacobson said. “She had a ton of open looks tonight. They didn’t go in. That happens with shooters. It’s something we didn’t shy away from.”

The confidence in Gee paid off in full for Loyalsock (10-1, 6-1) as she scored nine of her 14 points over the final eight minutes. She tied the game on a late three. Her four consecutive makes from the line helped ice it.

“The whole night was super frustrating because I couldn’t hit a shot,” Gee said. “My coaches and my teammates were confident in me the whole game. He called a play for me and it went well that time.”

Loyalsock received points from all over as seven different players contributed to the win.

Summer McNulty, who connected on a clutch three in the fourth to maintain the lead, dropped 15 points. Sophia Gardner and Gee each finished with 14.

“We just have to stay calm and keep our confidence up,” Gee said. “It just goes back-and-forth. We hit big shots. They hit big shots. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We just had to stay calm and collected.”

It was a critical game for Loyalsock as its current win streak was extended to three. The win helped Loyalsock keep pace with Division foe Bloomsburg, who sits at 9-1 and 5-0 in the division. The Panthers also have a win over the Lancers.

Southern Columbia (5-3, 4-1) still holds the third spot in the division ahead of Mount Carmel.

The contributions came from all over Wednesday night as Loyalsock absorbed big blows in the middle of the game to stay close. The teams were tied at the end of the first and second quarters. Southern Columbia held a five-point edge as it entered the fourth.

McNulty hit a late three and Gardner scored six points in the fourth, but it was Gee’s long dagger and seven points over the final three minutes that sparked the team to the finish.

“It was crunch time,” Jacobson said. “We didn’t need a three at that point. Cassie shooting a three is as good as a lot of teams shooting a layup. We called a nice little set there to get her a three and she was able to knock it down.”

Loyalsock 61, Southern Columbia 56

Loyalsock (61)

Sophia Gardner 6 1-2 14; Natayah Abdul-Hakim 0 1-2 1; Cassie Gee 4 4-4 14; Jocelyn Cruz 0 0-0 0; Rhandie Jessell 0 0-0 0; Summer McNulty 6 0-0 15; Grace Baylor 1 0-0 2; Allyia Kennedy 4 1-2 9; Mia Patterson 2 1-4 6. Totals 23 8-14 61.

Southern Columbia (56)

Faith Callahan 0 1-2 1; Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Ally Griscavage 5 1-2 11; Summer Tillett 1 4-6 6; Loren Gehret 3 9-9 15; Ava Novak 8 2-4 20. Totals 18 17-23 56.

SOCK 13 9 13 26—61

SCA 13 9 18 16—56

3—Point Goals: Loyalsock—7 (Gardner, Gee 2, McNulty 3, Patterson). Southern Columbia—3 (G. Callahan, Novak 2).

Records: Loyalsock 10-1. Southern Columbia 5-3.

Next: Loyalsock at NBHS, 2/4, 7:30 p.m. Central Columbia at Southern Columbia, 2/4, 7:30 p.m.