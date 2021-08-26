Williamsport, Pa. — Gavin Weir has thrown more than 600 pitches throughout South Dakota’s postseason. One of those 600 pitches resulted in a hit.

California was not the team to record that hit either as Weir tossed a second no-hitter to push his team through to the bracket championship Saturday.

South Dakota dropped California 1-0 on Wednesday. Other winners included Hawaii, which defeated Michigan 2-0, Texas upended New Jersey 2-1, and Ohio survived a late push to defeat New Hampshire 4-3.

The loss for California drops it into an elimination game against Ohio, which defeated New Hampshire 4-3 in the early game Thursday.

When South Dakota’s manager walked to the mound in the fifth inning, moments after Weir hit 65 pitches, Torrance might have thought they were getting a break. That wasn’t the case.

Mike Gorsett looked Weir in the eyes and said, “You’re not coming out.”

Weir proceeded to record his eleventh strikeout of the game to end the fifth inning. It was the thirteenth consecutive out Weir recorded with nine coming by way of strikeout.

“You feel good with a run and Gavin on the mound,” Gorsett said. “These kids are 12. They understand the game. They understand the pressure. It’s what I love about this team. They just continue to make play after play after play for us.”

California was still in the game as South Dakota came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, but it appeared they were planning as Dominic Golia entered to replace starter Gibson Turner.

It preserved Turner to throw in more games. Golia entered and got a strikeout on Brayson Fox, who came on as a pinch hitter.

“We knew their pitcher, Gavin Weir, was going to be lights out, which he was,” California coach Javier Chavez said. “That kid is a special, special pitcher. We just tried to do our best and keep up with him.”

Golia recorded a strikeout and two put outs to keep the lead at one.

“He came in and did exactly what we asked him to do,” Chavez said. “It went exactly was we planned.”

Prior to entering the game, Weir had posted 100 strikeouts to just five walks throughout South Dakota’s postseason run to Williamsport. In 555 pitches through the District, Sectional, State, and regional tournament, Weir gave up just one hit.

Game 1

Ohio 4, New Hampshire 3

OH 002 002—4 9 0

NH 000 000—3 3 1

JJ Vogel, Kaleb Harden (6), and Noah Davidson. Keith Townsend, Tyler (4), Tyler Chauvette.

WP: Vogel. LP: Townsend.

Top Ohio hitters: Chance Retherford 2-4, 2B, RBI; Krew Brown 2-2, 2B, run, RBI. Top New Hampshire hitters: Calen Lucier 1-2, HR, run, 3 RBI.

Game 2

Texas 2, New Jersey 1

TX 110 000—2 5 2

NJ 000 010—1 2 0

Dylan Regala, Carter Nelson (4), Myles McCarty (4), and Ella Bruning. Cole Garrison, Joey DiMeo (3), and Jason Verderrosa.

WP: Regala. LP: Garrison.

Top Texas hitters: Dylan Regala 1-1, 3B. Top New Jersey hitters: Steven Malato 1-2, run.

Game 3

South Dakota 1, Torrance Little League 0

CA 000 000—0 0 0

SD 100 00X—1 3 0

Gibson Turner, Dominic Golia (5), and Andrew Nuruki. Gavin Weir and Easton Riley.

WP: Weir. LP: Turner.

Top Torrance hitters: none. Top South Dakota hitters: Noah Kurezi 1-2, RBI.

Game 4

Honolulu Little League 2, Taylor North Little League 0

MI 000 000—0 1 1

HI 110 00X—2 4 0

Ethan Van Belle, Jakob Furkas (3), Cameron Thorning (4), and Cameron Thorning, Ethan Van Belle (3). Ryan Keanu and Chasen Uyetake.

WP: Keanu. LP: Van Belle.

Top Michigan hitters: Chauncey Adkins 1-1. Top Hawaii hittersa; Kaikea Patoc-Young 1-2, 2B, run.