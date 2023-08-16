Opening Ceremony_cover
Brett Crossley/NorthcentralPa.com

South Williamsport, Pa. — The 2023 Little League World Series kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with the annual Opening Ceremony.

The 20 teams representing 20 regions of the U.S. and international stage paraded around the field at Little League Volunteer Stadium. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!