Williamsport, Pa. — Four local girls cleared the District 4 tennis singles field to reach the semifinals this upcoming week.

Jersey Shore’s Peyton Dincher, Loyalsock’s Anna Hall, Hughesville’s Sarah Buck, and Montoursville’s Kara Mann qualified for Montday's matches at the Central PA Tennis Club. Buck will take on Mann and Dincher will face Hall to qualify for the championship match.

All four were dominate at Saturday’s event hosted by Williamsport.

The top seeded Dincher cruised 6-1 6-1 over Hughesville’s Kylie Kilgore. Hall defeated Danville’s Sarah Bhanushali 6-2 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Buck knocked out Mehak Kotru 6-0 6-1 to win. Mann topped Jersey Shore’s Celia Shemory in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals will begin at 1 p.m. with the championship match to follow.

District 4 Tennis Singles Results:

Round 1

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) bye; Sadie Stahl (South Williamsport) defeated Marissa Griess (North Penn-Liberty), walk-over; Elisa Fellon (Lewisburg) defeated Brooklyn Wade (Milton), 6-4 7-6; No. 8 Kylie Kilgore (Hughesville) defeated Pasley Nudd (Cowanesque Valley), 6-0 6-1; No. 5 Anna Hall (Loyalsock) defeated Jocelyn Stroud (Towanda), 6-0 6-0; Erin Lee (Bloomsburg) defeated Brady McNamara (Central Columbia), 7-5 6-4; Alaina Marchioni (Montoursville) defeated Samantha Guyer (Montgomery), 6-2 6-1; No. 4 Sarah Bhanushali (Danville) defeated Alexis Lowery (Bucktail), 6-2 6-2; No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville) defeated Hannah Nuss (Wellsboro), 6-0 6-1; Riley Noss (Central Columbia) defeated Eve Jackson (South Williamsport), 6-0 6-3; Mehak Kotru (Danville) defeated Eden Miller (Selinsgrove), 6-0 6-1; No. 6 Kayla Probert (Bucktail) defeated Grace Burkhart (Lewisburg), 6-4 6-2; No. 7 Mya Coyne (Bloomsburg) defeated Taylor Shannon (Muncy), 6-1 6-0; Celia Shemory (Jersey Shore) defeated Liz Weller (Saint John Neumann), 6-0 6-0; Maddy Hall (Loyalsock) defeated Sloan Wooten (Montgomery), 6-2 7-5; No. 2 Kara Mann (Montoursville) bye.

Round 2

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) defeated Sadie Stahl (South Williamsport), 6-0 6-2; No. 8 Kylie Kilgore (Hughesville) defeated Elissa Fellon (Lewisburg), 6-4 7-5; No. 5 Anna Hall (Loyalsock) defeated Erin Lee (Bloomsburg), 6-1 6-1; No. 4 Sarah Bhanushali (Danville) defeated Alaina Marchioni (Montoursville), 6-2 6-2; No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville) defeated Riley Noss (Central Columbia), 6-4 6-4; Mehak Kotru (Danville) defeated No. 6 Kayla Probert (Bucktail), 6-0 6-3; Celia Shemory (Jersey Shore) defeated No. 7 Mya Coyne (Bloomsburg), 6-3 6-2; No. 2 Kara Mann (Montoursville) defeated Maddy Hall (Loyalsock), 6-4 6-2.

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) defeated No. 8 Kylie Kilgore (Hughesville), 6-1 6-1; No. 5 Anna Hall (Loyalsock) defeated No. 4 Sarah Bhanushali (Danville), 6-2 6-1; No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville) defeated Mehak Kotru (Danville), 6-0 6-1; No. 2 Kara Mann (Montoursville) defeated Celia Shemory (Jersey Shore), 6-0 6-1.

Semifinals matches

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) vs. No. 5 Anna Hall (Loyalsock); No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville) vs. No. 2 Kara Mann (Montoursville).

