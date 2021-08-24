Lamade 2021

Williamsport, Pa. -Mason DeVall, Calen Lucier, Tristan Lucier, and Ryson Michaud all hit home runs for New Hampshire as it defeated Oregon 14-6 to cap the sixth day of the Little League World Series. 

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!