Williamsport, Pa. -Mason DeVall, Calen Lucier, Tristan Lucier, and Ryson Michaud all hit home runs for New Hampshire as it defeated Oregon 14-6 to cap the sixth day of the Little League World Series.
breaking
Four players homer for New Hampshire as it defeats Oregon 14-6 at Little League World Series
Brett Crossley
