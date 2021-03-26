Madison, Wi. – Former Williamsport standout and NFL running back Gary Brown has been hired by the Wisconsin Badgers as their new Running backs Coach. The former Penn Stater and eight year NFL veteran was introduced Thursday by Wisconsin Head Coach Phil Chryst.

“I look forward to our staff being able to work with him, and I’m really excited that our players will get to learn from him. He brings great experience at both the collegiate and professional level and is a heck of a good football coach,” Chyrst said of Brown.

Brown looks to add to his spectacular resume as a Running backs coach. After his first season as a Division I coach in 2008 at Rutgers, Brown joined the Cleveland Browns staff helping to lead Peyton Hillis and Trent Richardson to 1,000 yard seasons.

Brown would move on to the Dallas Cowboys in the same capacity in 2013 where he remained through 2019 when Head Coach Jason Garrett was fired. In Dallas he helped to produce two NFL rushing leaders in Demarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliot.

After a courageous battle with cancer Brown returns to the sidelines with the Badgers and their notable history of collegiate level running backs.

“If you’re a running back guy, you’re very aware of what they’re doing at Wisconsin and you study their tape and their backs. In my work in the NFL, we’ve scouted them all. I’ve always been very impressed with how those guys go about their business and how they leave Wisconsin as truly complete tailbacks” Brown said.

The former Penn Stater and eighth round NFL draft pick finished his eight year NFL career with 4,300 yards and 21 touchdowns between the Houston Oilers, San Diego Chargers, and New York Giants.

"They're one of the best programs in the Big Ten, and obviously they like to run the ball and run it very well. As a running backs coach, that certainly appealed to me. They've had a long line of great, great tailbacks and it's an honor for me to contribute to carrying on that tradition.” Brown added