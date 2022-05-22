2022-05-20 Williamsport City Lions FC women's program

New York —The Williamsport City Lions FC opened its women’s program Saturday night against the New York Magic.

Former Loyalsock standout Juliana Cruz scored the team’s first goal in club history. Unfortunately, New York also tallied as the game ended in a 1-all draw.

Williamsport will open its home schedule against Inter AC on June 4. The men's team will also play that day as part of a doubleheader. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!