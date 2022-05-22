New York —The Williamsport City Lions FC opened its women’s program Saturday night against the New York Magic.

Former Loyalsock standout Juliana Cruz scored the team’s first goal in club history. Unfortunately, New York also tallied as the game ended in a 1-all draw.

Williamsport will open its home schedule against Inter AC on June 4. The men's team will also play that day as part of a doubleheader.

