Bloomsburg, Pa. — Five members of the Bloomsburg football team have received College Sports Communications Academic All-District Honors, as announced by CSC last week.

The recipients include: Owen Anderson (Cogan Station, Pa./Jersey Shore Area); John Ayres (Mt. Carmel, Pa./Mt. Carmel), Aaron Bensinger (New Ringgold, Pa./Blue Mountain), Adam Burkhart (Harrisburg, Pa./Central Dauphin), Cobe Frycklund (Lehighton, Pa./Jim Thorpe).

Anderson, a sophomore accounting major from Cogan Station, Pa., started and played in every game this season for the Huskies. He finished the year with 191 yards on 14 catches and caught one touchdown.

Anderson was a vital member of the Huskies' impressive special teams unit. He had three solo tackles and a pair of assisted tackles on kick and punt returns while returning a blocked punt for a touchdown against West Chester.

Anderson was a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete in 2021-22. Anderson saw action in seven games during his freshman campaign and made three tackles on special teams.

Ayres, a sophomore by eligibility and senior by credit, is an accounting major from Mt. Carmel, Pa. He is a two-time PSAC and a D2ADA Scholar-Athlete. Ayres was a vital member of the run game for the Huskies and their impressive special teams unit.

He had 142 rushing yards on 36 attempts and ran in a pair of touchdowns, catching four passes for 63 yards and another score. He had three kick returns for 35 yards. Ayres finished the year with seven tackles, including five solo on special teams. He had a career-high 63 yards on 11 carries in the Huskies' 16-13 win over Mercyhurst to end the year. Ayres has played in all 22 games in his career at Bloomsburg.

Bensinger, a business management major from New Ringgold, Pa., is a three-time PSAC and two-time DIIADA Scholar-Athlete. He helped the Huskies' rush game to 1,660 yards and nine touchdowns this season. The Huskies had another 11 passing touchdowns this season. Bensinger is a four-year member of the Huskies and provided strong leadership on a young offensive line this season.

Burkhart, a digital forensics major from Harrisburg, Pa., is a four-year member of the Bloomsburg football program and has been a critical member of the defense for the last two seasons after redshirting his first year. This season, Burkhart finished fourth on the team in total tackles with 52 and was second with 6.0 tackles for loss for 11 yards. He broke up one pass and had a pair of quarterback hurries.

Burkhart forced a fumble at Shepherd in October. He had a season-high nine tackles in Bloomsburg's 17-9 win over Lock Haven. In his career, Burkhart has 111 total tackles, including 68 solo and 7 for a loss of 14 yards. He is a two-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete and a D2ADA Scholar-Athlete.

Frycklund is an exercise science major from Lehighton, Pa. and played in all 11 games for the Huskies this season. He had eight total tackles this season and 1.0 sack for a loss of eight yards. Frycklund is a two-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete and a vital member of the young defensive line unit for the Huskies that caused 20 fumbles this season.

The Huskies finished the season with a 4-7 overall record.

