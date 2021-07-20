South Williamsport, Pa. -- It's a sign of the times, when the world of baseball announces a medical device manufacturer as their first official partner.

Little League, MLB, and Minor League Baseball have all announced partnerships with Spectrum Solutions, LLC., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This July and August, Little League Spectrum Solutions are "teaming up to be part of the solution" to return Little Leaguers safely back to the field for the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball Region and World Series tournaments, according to a news release.

As the Official Testing Partner for Little League Baseball and Softball, Spectrum Solutions will be providing Little League International with its SDNA-1000 saliva testing kits, the same tests the MLB players use, for players, coaches, and managers to use throughout their time at the Region and World Series Tournaments.

With this partnership, said Little League International, Spectrum Solutions also becomes the first official partner across Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and Little League.

“The safety and well-being of our players and volunteers are of paramount importance when running our Region and World Series tournaments each summer, and we are grateful to be partnering together with Spectrum Solutions to help safely allow our players to get back on the field,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“The results they have seen during MLB’s highly successful 2020 and 2021 seasons shows their expertise and success and we look forward to working with them this July and August,” Keener continued.

Upon arrival at the Region and World Series events, all players, coaches, and managers, regardless of vaccination status, will undergo COVID-19 testing and have significantly limited contact from other individuals outside their team until negative tests can be confirmed.

Unvaccinated participants will also receive regular COVID-19 tests, every other day, throughout the tournament.

Through this partnership, the participants at each of the 2021 Region and World Series events will be taking the same non-invasive saliva tests that the MLB players used to test for COVID-19 at no cost to them or their families. At these tournaments, these PCR saliva tests will be collected by a Little League International-appointed individual for processing and results are expected within 24 to 48 hours.

“Spectrum Solutions is the first ever official partner across Little League, Minor League Baseball, and Major League Baseball,” said Bill Phillips, COO of Spectrum Solutions.

“This not only demonstrates trust and validation of the saliva-based tests, but also the commitment to providing PCR testing, which has been shown to be the most accurate and reliable COVID-19 testing approach to date," he said.

According to research conducted by Thermo Fisher Scientific, these PCR tests have a more than 99% sensitivity for detection of the virus and are considered the “gold standard” for detecting whether the virus is present, even low viral loads in the absence of symptoms.

The Little League Series is set to kick off Thursday, Aug. 19 and run through Sunday, Aug. 29. Follow the schedule here!

Correction This article and headline have been corrected to reflect that this partnership is the first for Little League, MLB, and Minor League Baseball. Little League's first official partner was announced in May 2021.