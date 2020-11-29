Las Vegas – UFC continues its series of events in Las Vegas with an intriguing middleweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Jack Hermansson take on surging Kevin Holland. Also, former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux faces undefeated Jamahal Hill.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN: HERMANSSON vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, Dec. 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (in English and Spanish), and be simulcast on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and the prelims at 7 p.m. ET.

Hermansson (21-5, fighting out of Oslo, Norway) hopes to make the most of his third UFC main event by stopping Holland’s momentum in highlight-reel fashion. Known for his devastating ground-and-pound, Hermansson has netted memorable victories against Kelvin Gastelum, Jacare Souza, David Branch and Thales Leites. Hermansson is now poised to defend his spot in the middleweight top five with another vintage performance.

Holland (20-5, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) looks to enter his name in the record books as only the third modern-era UFC athlete to win five bouts in a calendar year—joining Roger Huerta and Neil Magny. The talented striker and grappler has so far bested Charlie Ontiveros, Darren Stewart, Joaquin Buckley and Anthony Hernandez in 2020. Holland now aims for the biggest win of his career to crack the middleweight rankings.

Saint Preux (25-14, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.), who is among the most entertaining finishers in MMA, looks to build off the momentum of his recent KO victory against Alonzo Menifield. Throughout his UFC run, Saint Preux has earned impressive stoppage wins over Tyson Pedro, Corey Anderson and Shogun Rua. He now has his sights set on another show-stealing performance to once again tie Glover Teixeira for most light heavyweight finishes.

Hill (7-0 1NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Mich.) aims to remain unbeaten as he continues his ascent up the light heavyweight ladder. Since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series with a TKO victory over Alexander Poppeck last year, Hill secured a spectacular win against Darko Stosic. Hill now looks to shine in his first UFC co-main event by taking out a seasoned veteran for the most important win of his career.

