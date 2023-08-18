Williamsport, Pa. — Experience is the one thing most Little Leaguers can’t bring to the Series.

For the Southeast, experience is a strength. It’s the third consecutive time Nolensville, TN has advanced to the Little League World Series. Friday, that experience was on full display as they dismantled the Metro for an 8-1 victory.

“There’s no substitute for experience,” Nolensville manager Randy Huth said. “Having Nash (Carter) and Grayson (May) back is irreplaceable.”

The experience was obvious as Nolensville opened the scoring with three runs in the first inning. Carter reached with a single before Lucas McCauley got hit and Turner Blalock and Ty McKenzie hit back-to-back singles. All three of the first hitters scored in the inning. McKenzie’s single brought two home to give Nolensville a three-run advantage.

“I was very nervous coming into the Series last year, because we were playing on national television in front of thousands of people,” Carter said. “This year I wasn’t as nervous. I told my teammates not to be nervous, because it’s the last time you’ll play as a 12-year-old in Little League.”

The offense was good enough to chase starter Brayden Castellone from the game just six batters into the contest. Brady McShane entered in his spot. He hit a batter before forcing a fly ball out to centerfield.

“We talk about keeping our composure a lot,” Metro manager Eric Gibree said. “No real high or lows. We try to keep it in the middle. Obviously, you saw that didn’t happen and that trickled down to the rest of the team.”

Carter continued to stay hot with a single to open the third inning. McCauley followed with a single of his own before Royce Agilone made a diving catch in right field for the inning’s first out. Carter opened the fifth with a triple and quickly scored on a ground ball out to second.

Carter is one of two returning players from last year’s team. Teammates leaned on that experience to help navigate the opening game crowds and cheers.

His bat helped silence the Metro fans. At the same time, the Nolensville fans were electric for the entire afternoon at Lamade Stadium. Carter also flashed the leather stopping a slow roller at short to end the game.

Nolensville’s offense was outstanding all day. It added three in the sixth thanks to three consecutive singles from Stella Weaver, Kale McCarty, and Jackson Tabor. A fourth run came home on a fly ball to left field for Nolensville’s eighth run of the game.

“You have to have 12 people who can swing it,” Huth said. “We put this team together knowing in our minds we had to have 12 people who can hit, so our lineup doesn’t tail off.”

Nolensville added another run in the third after Kale McCarty opened with a single before a fielding error and passed ball put runners into scoring position.

Grayson May started for Nolensville by retiring the side. He fanned the first two batters he faced before forcing a fly out to left field. He recorded his third strikeout in the second inning as he retired Metro in order again.

“I just had to paint the corners and throw what my coaches called,” May said. “Whatever pitch they called, I just threw it where I was supposed to throw it.”

That meant sinking Metro’s lineup as he carried a perfect game into the third inning. Gavin Cadoret opened the fourth with a single to end May’s bid at perfection.

“Our game is a defensive game,” Huth said. “We’re not a huge offensive team. Defense is our game.”

Grayson stretched that total to nine when he retired the side for a third consecutive inning. He forced a fly out and ground out before picking up his fourth strikeout in three innings of work.

The defense backed him in the fourth when Metro loaded the bases. Gavin Cadoret opened with a single before May hit a batter. Connor Queenan and Connor Curtis hit back-to-back singles to score a run.

May forced a fly ball to right field for the inning’s first out. With the bases still loaded, May fielded a comebacker and quickly tossed it home for an out. Corbin Cyphers regrouped and threw the ball to first for an inning-ending double play.

“Last year I didn’t get to pitch and stepping onto that mound today, I was like, ‘Let’s go. I’m going to shove,'” May said. “That’s what I did.”

May hit his 50th pitch in the fifth inning and was pulled for Jackson Tabor, who fanned the first batter he faced to end the inning.

“That was our game plan today — shove,” Huth said with a big smile on his face.

Southest 8, Metro 1

SE 301 112—8 11 0

MET 000 100—1 3 1

Grayson May, Jackson Tabor (5), and Corbin Cyphers. Brayden Castellone, Brady McShane (1), Gavin Gibree (3), Mason Dionne (5), and Connor Queenan.

WP: May. LP: Castellone.

Top Southeast hitters: Carter Nash 2-3, 3B, 3 runs. Top Metro hitters: Connor Queenan 1-2.

Records: Southeast 1-0. Metro 1-1.

