ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball continues this week with the start of Little League Baseball Region Tournament games.

The action starts August 5 with the first game of the Southwest Region Tournament in Waco, Texas. ESPN, ESPN2, Longhorn Network, ABC and ESPN+ will televise every region tournament game across eight divisions as they compete for a trip to Williamsport, Pa. and the Little League Baseball World Series Championship. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC is presented by T-Mobile.

Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Mark Brown, Chris Burke, David Dellucci, Julie Foudy, Danny Graves, Tim Kurkjian, Clay Matvick, Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Keith Moreland, Mike Morgan, Gregg Olson, Kyle Peterson, Karl Ravech, Sam Ravech, Eric Rothman, Sabastian Salazar, John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs, Doug Sherman, Anish Shroff, Matt Stewart.

On Deck:

The 2021 Little League Softball World Series begins August 11-18, in Greenville, N.C. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU and ESPN+ will carry all the action leading up to the Little League Softball World Series Championship on Wednesday, August 18, at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s Little League Baseball World Series coverage from Williamsport, Pa., is August 19-29, culminating with the Little League World Series Championship on Sunday, August 29, on ABC. ESPN’s Little League coverage will also include the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, August 22, as the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani play the Cleveland Indians and José Ramírez on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. More information on coverage plans will be provided in the coming weeks.

For a full schedule of games, visit the Little League website and ESPN.com.

Little League Baseball Region Tournament Schedule:

DateTime (ET)GameNetwork
Thu, Aug 511 a.m.Southwest Game 1Longhorn Network
 2 p.m.Southwest Game 2Longhorn Network
 6 p.m.Southwest Game 3Longhorn Network
 9 p.m.Southwest Game 4Longhorn Network
Fri, Aug 610 a.m.Southeast Game 1ESPN+
 1 p.m.Southeast Game 2ESPN+
 4 p.m.Southeast Game 3ESPN+
 5 p.m.Southwest Game 5Longhorn Network
 7 p.m.Southeast Game 4ESPN+
 8 p.m.Southwest Game 6Longhorn Network
Sat, Aug 710 a.m.Southeast Game 5ESPN+
 1 p.m.Midwest Game 1ESPN+
 1 p.m.Southeast Game 6ESPN+
 4 p.m.Midwest Game 2ESPN+
 4 p.m.Southeast Game 7ESPN+
 5 p.m.Southwest Game 7Longhorn Network
 7 p.m.Midwest Game 3ESPN+
 7 p.m.Southeast Game 8ESPN+
 8 p.m.Southwest Game 8Longhorn Network
Sun, Aug 810 a.m.Great Lakes Game 1ESPN+
 10 a.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 1ESPN+
 12 p.m.West Game 1ESPN+
 1 p.m.Great Lakes Game 2ESPN+
 1 p.m.Southeast Game 9ESPN+
 1 p.m.New England Game 1ESPN+
 3 p.m.Northwest Game 1ESPN+
 4 p.m.Midwest Game 4ESPN+
 4 p.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 2ESPN+
 4 p.m.Southeast Game 10ESPN+
 5 p.m.Southwest Game 9Longhorn Network
 7 p.m.Midwest Game 5ESPN+
 7 p.m.Northwest Game 2ESPN+
 7 p.m.New England Game 2ESPN+
 8 p.m.Southwest Game 10Longhorn Network
 10:30 p.m.West Game 2ESPN+
Mon, Aug 910 a.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 3ESPN+
 10 a.m.Great Lakes Game 3ESPN+
 11 a.m.Southeast Game 11ESPN+
 12 p.m.Northwest Game 3ESPN+
 1 p.m.New England Game 3ESPN+
 1 p.m.Great Lakes Game 4ESPN+
 3 p.m.West Game 3ESPN+
 4 p.m.Midwest Game 6ESPN+
 4 p.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 4ESPN+
 5 p.m.Southwest Game 11Longhorn Network
 7 p.m.New England Game 4ESPN+
 7 p.m.Southeast Game 12 Semifinal 1ESPN2
 7 p.m.Northwest Game 4ESPN+
 9 p.m.Southwest Game 12 Semifinal 1ESPN2
 10 p.m.West Game 4ESPN+
Tue, Aug 1010 a.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 5ESPN+
 10 a.m.Great Lakes Game 5ESPN+
 12 p.m.Northwest Game 5ESPN+
 1 p.m.New England Game 5ESPN+
 1 p.m.Midwest Game 7ESPN+
 3 p.m.West Game 5ESPN+
 4 p.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 6ESPN+
 4 p.m.Great Lakes Game 6ESPN+
 5 p.m.Southeast Game 13 Semifinal 2ESPN
 7 p.m.Midwest Game 8ESPN+
 7 p.m.New England Game 6ESPN+
 7 p.m.Southwest Game 13 Semifinal 2ESPN
 7 p.m.West Game 6ESPN+
 10 p.m.Northwest Game 6ESPN+
Wed, Aug 1111 a.m.Midwest Game 9ESPN+
 1 p.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 7ESPN+
 12 p.m.Southwest Championship Game 14ESPN
 2 p.m.Great Lakes Game 7ESPN+
 2 p.m.Southeast Championship Game 14ESPN
 4 p.m.New England Game 7ESPN+
 7 p.m.West Game 7ESPN+
 10 p.m.Northwest Game 7ESPN+
Thu, Aug 1211 a.m.Midwest Game 10 Semifinal 1ESPN
 1 p.m.New England Game 8 Semifinal 1ESPN
 3 p.m.West Game 8 Semifinal 1ESPN
 5 p.m.Great Lakes Game 8 Semifinal 1ESPN
 7 p.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 8 Semifinal 1ESPN
 9 p.m.Northwest Game 8 Semifinal 1ESPN
Fri, Aug 1311 a.m.Midwest Game 11 Semifinal 2ESPN
 1 p.m.New England Game 9 Semifinal 2ESPN
 3 p.m.West Game 9 Semifinal 2ESPN
 5 p.m.Great Lakes Game 9 Semifinal 2ESPN
 7 p.m.Mid-Atlantic Game 9 Semifinal 2ESPN
 9 p.m.Northwest Game 9 Semifinal 2ESPN
Sat, Aug 1410 a.m.Midwest Championship Game 12ESPN
 12 p.m.New England Championship Game 10ESPN
 2 p.m.West Championship Game 10ABC
 4 p.m.Great Lakes Championship Game 10ESPN
 6 p.m.Mid-Atlantic Championship Game 10ESPN
 8 p.m.Northwest Championship Game 10ESPN

