ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball continues this week with the start of Little League Baseball Region Tournament games.

The action starts August 5 with the first game of the Southwest Region Tournament in Waco, Texas. ESPN, ESPN2, Longhorn Network, ABC and ESPN+ will televise every region tournament game across eight divisions as they compete for a trip to Williamsport, Pa. and the Little League Baseball World Series Championship. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC is presented by T-Mobile.

Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Mark Brown, Chris Burke, David Dellucci, Julie Foudy, Danny Graves, Tim Kurkjian, Clay Matvick, Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Keith Moreland, Mike Morgan, Gregg Olson, Kyle Peterson, Karl Ravech, Sam Ravech, Eric Rothman, Sabastian Salazar, John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs, Doug Sherman, Anish Shroff, Matt Stewart.

On Deck:

The 2021 Little League Softball World Series begins August 11-18, in Greenville, N.C. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU and ESPN+ will carry all the action leading up to the Little League Softball World Series Championship on Wednesday, August 18, at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s Little League Baseball World Series coverage from Williamsport, Pa., is August 19-29, culminating with the Little League World Series Championship on Sunday, August 29, on ABC. ESPN’s Little League coverage will also include the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, August 22, as the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani play the Cleveland Indians and José Ramírez on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. More information on coverage plans will be provided in the coming weeks.

For a full schedule of games, visit the Little League website and ESPN.com.

Little League Baseball Region Tournament Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Aug 5 11 a.m. Southwest Game 1 Longhorn Network 2 p.m. Southwest Game 2 Longhorn Network 6 p.m. Southwest Game 3 Longhorn Network 9 p.m. Southwest Game 4 Longhorn Network Fri, Aug 6 10 a.m. Southeast Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southeast Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Southeast Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southwest Game 5 Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Southeast Game 4 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Southwest Game 6 Longhorn Network Sat, Aug 7 10 a.m. Southeast Game 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Midwest Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southeast Game 6 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Midwest Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Southeast Game 7 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southwest Game 7 Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Midwest Game 3 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Game 8 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Southwest Game 8 Longhorn Network Sun, Aug 8 10 a.m. Great Lakes Game 1 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 1 ESPN+ 12 p.m. West Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Great Lakes Game 2 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southeast Game 9 ESPN+ 1 p.m. New England Game 1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northwest Game 1 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Midwest Game 4 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Southeast Game 10 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southwest Game 9 Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Midwest Game 5 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northwest Game 2 ESPN+ 7 p.m. New England Game 2 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Southwest Game 10 Longhorn Network 10:30 p.m. West Game 2 ESPN+ Mon, Aug 9 10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 3 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Great Lakes Game 3 ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southeast Game 11 ESPN+ 12 p.m. Northwest Game 3 ESPN+ 1 p.m. New England Game 3 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Great Lakes Game 4 ESPN+ 3 p.m. West Game 3 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Midwest Game 6 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 4 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southwest Game 11 Longhorn Network 7 p.m. New England Game 4 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Game 12 Semifinal 1 ESPN2 7 p.m. Northwest Game 4 ESPN+ 9 p.m. Southwest Game 12 Semifinal 1 ESPN2 10 p.m. West Game 4 ESPN+ Tue, Aug 10 10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 5 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Great Lakes Game 5 ESPN+ 12 p.m. Northwest Game 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. New England Game 5 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Midwest Game 7 ESPN+ 3 p.m. West Game 5 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 6 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Great Lakes Game 6 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southeast Game 13 Semifinal 2 ESPN 7 p.m. Midwest Game 8 ESPN+ 7 p.m. New England Game 6 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southwest Game 13 Semifinal 2 ESPN 7 p.m. West Game 6 ESPN+ 10 p.m. Northwest Game 6 ESPN+ Wed, Aug 11 11 a.m. Midwest Game 9 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 7 ESPN+ 12 p.m. Southwest Championship Game 14 ESPN 2 p.m. Great Lakes Game 7 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southeast Championship Game 14 ESPN 4 p.m. New England Game 7 ESPN+ 7 p.m. West Game 7 ESPN+ 10 p.m. Northwest Game 7 ESPN+ Thu, Aug 12 11 a.m. Midwest Game 10 Semifinal 1 ESPN 1 p.m. New England Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN 3 p.m. West Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN 5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN 9 p.m. Northwest Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN Fri, Aug 13 11 a.m. Midwest Game 11 Semifinal 2 ESPN 1 p.m. New England Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN 3 p.m. West Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN 5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN 9 p.m. Northwest Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN Sat, Aug 14 10 a.m. Midwest Championship Game 12 ESPN 12 p.m. New England Championship Game 10 ESPN 2 p.m. West Championship Game 10 ABC 4 p.m. Great Lakes Championship Game 10 ESPN 6 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Championship Game 10 ESPN 8 p.m. Northwest Championship Game 10 ESPN