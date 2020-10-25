University Park, Pa. – For the ninth time and fourth consecutive year, ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Happy Valley on Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of the Nittany Lions’ primetime meeting with Ohio State.

The show will originate from Beaver Stadium. This is the 21st time College GameDay has been at the site of a Penn State game. Penn State is the only school to host College GameDay in each of the last four years.

The popular pregame college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Penn State’s clash with the Buckeyes will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Fans will not be permitted to attend College GameDay this year due to COVID-19 protocols. Tailgating and the footprint around Beaver Stadium will not be open to the public. While College GameDay proceeds with no live spectators, ESPN debuted a ‘virtual pit’ this season to give fans across the country the opportunity to be part of the show each week.

Fans can register at www.collegegameday.com for a chance to join the live show. Fans are encouraged to create signs and use #gamedaysigns for a chance to be featured on TV and social.

College GameDay will be part of a Penn State game for the fifth consecutive season, joining the 2019 Michigan and Ohio State games, 2018 Ohio State game, 2017 Michigan and Ohio State contests and the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game. This marks the fourth-straight season and ninth time overall GameDay has originated from Happy Valley.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined on-site by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and reporter Tom Rinaldi, with Lee Corso from his home in Orlando. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski.

Under current Big Ten guidance, public tickets will not be sold for 2020 Penn State football games. Fans are encouraged to cheer the Nittany Lions on from afar through virtual initiatives to be announced in the coming weeks.

The University in conjunction with the Borough of State College, has discouraged visitors in the interests of public health and safety. Tailgating is not permitted on game days in any University parking lots.

The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back after falling 36-35 in overtime at Indiana on Saturday.