Williamsport, Pa. — Larson Eng was handed the ball in the fourth inning of Midwest’s game against the Southeast at the 2023 Little League World Series.

Nerves were at an all-time high, but the Northwest hurler calmed himself and retired seven consecutive batters to give his team a 6-2 win over Southeast.

“Coming in, you’re excited, but also nervous for the first few pitches,” Eng said. “Getting that first out really helped get my emotions in control.”

The Nolensville, Tennessee kids will look to rebound later today against Mountain at 3 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. That game will be featured on ESPN.

“We hit their guy,” Southeast manager Randy Huth said. “We had more hits than they did. We just didn’t get those timely hits. When that happens, it is going to be a long day.”

Southeast loaded the bases in the first inning after Nash Carter and Lucas McCauley hit singles out of the first and second spots in the order. Turner Blalock then took a pitch off the helmet with two strikes to load the bases for Nolensville.

“Everything goes through your mind in that moment,” Northwest manager Christian Shewey said. “Can they put up a five-spot? Are we going to lose this game right here in this moment?”

With runners in scoring position, Northwest pitcher Trey Kirchoff struck out Ty McKenzie II for the first out of the game. Brett Taylor then fielded a slow rolling ground ball to third and threw home to catch Carter for the force out. He then fielded a ground ball and threw to first for the third out. Nolensville stranded three and came away with nothing after loading the bases with the first three hitters of the game.

“We put a lot of runners on base today and we don’t have a whole lot to show for it,” Huth said. “It’s something we can work on and learn from. Hopefully, when get out there next time, it will be a different story.”

The first two batters for Nolensville reached in the second. Kale McCarty stroked a ball deep into left field for a stand-up double. Stella Weaver aided her cause on the mound with a single to put McCarty into scoring position.

Much like the first, a strikeout followed right after McCarty got into scoring position. Taylor then fielded a ground ball and threw to home. Corbin Cyphers extended to tag McCarty out. Kirchoff then got Grayson May to bite on an off-speed pitch for the inning’s final out.

“When I’m on the mound, I feel a lot more comfortable,” Kirchoff said. “I just kind of hit my spots and throw strikes.”

The Southeast bats went cold after scoring two in the third inning. They managed just two bases in the fourth and fifth innings. That included being sat down in order to close out the top of the fifth inning.

Larson Eng entered in the fourth and retired seven consecutive batters to close the game out.

Stella Weaver started for Nolensville, striking out the first batter she faced before forcing a ground ball out to second and another to short for a quick 1-2-3 inning. Her first at bat followed in the top of the second.

Walking out a standing ovation from the Nolensville’s fans, Weaver drove the second pitch through the infield and into center for a single. Fans all around Lamade cheered as she high-fived Randy Huth at first.

Weaver and Corbin Cyphers would end up being stranding when Kirchoff struck out Grayson May for the final out of the inning.

The Northeast got to Weaver in the second inning when Larson Eng and Nathan Ehrlichman opened the inning with consecutive singles. Matthew Fischer earned a six-pitch walk to load the bases. Huth then pulled Weaver.

The bleeding continued after Lucas McCauley stuck out the first batter he faced. Northwest's Rylan Jackson earned a walk with the bases loaded and Brooks Shewey hit a fielder’s choice to score another run. Shuman was hit and a fielder error opened the door for Shewey to score. A passed ball brought Shuman home before a strikeout ended the inning.

“She was aware that I was going to come get her if she got into trouble,” Huth said. “I told she didn’t do anything wrong and I was proud of her. We just wanted to give them a change of pace.”

May relieved McCauley after just four batters. He forced a ground ball that was mishandled and gave up a single before ending the inning with his first strikeout.

McCauley settled in to open the third. He forced a ground ball out to shortstop and closed the inning out with a strikeout and fly ball out to centerfield.

McCauley continued that trend with three strikeouts for a second consecutive 1-2-3 inning. It pushed his strikeout total to five in three innings of work.

Nolensville got two back in the third when Gideon Shepler led the inning off with a single. McCauley walked and both scored off a fielding error at first.

Northwest 6, Nolensville 2

NLL 002 000—2 6 3

NW 050 01X—6 4 1

Stella Weaver, Lucas McCauley (2), Grayson May (3), Nash Carter (6), and Corbin Cyphers. Trey Kirchoff, Larson Eng (3), and Nathan Ehrlichman.

WP: Weaver. LP: Kirchoff.

Top Nolensville hitters: Kale McCarty, 1-2, 2B; Gideon Shepler 1-2, 2B, run. Top Northwest hitters: Larson Eng 1-2, run.

Records: Northwest 2-1. Nolensville 1-1.

