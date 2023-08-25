Williamsport, Pa. — With one of the most intimidating lineups at the Little League World Series, it might have been surprising to see El Segundo’s chances of reaching the U.S. title game come down to a defensive stand.

Brody Brooks, who asked El Segundo manager Danny Boehle for the ball, entered to help his team advance with a 2-1 victory over Northwest Thursday night. Brooks struck out three in two innings and held the one-run lead as the West advanced to face Southwest for a second time in Williamsport.

“I felt like everybody was stressing too much,” Brooks said. “I had confidence in my defense that they were going to make a play. I had confidence I was better than the hitter and I could strike him out.”

The Northwest team from Seattle, Washington loaded the bases in the sixth inning after a hit batter, walk, and dropped third strike. Brooks wasn't rattled as he forced a game-ending ground ball to shortstop. Louis Lappe, moving from third to short when Brooks entered to pitch, stopped the ball, and tossed it to Colby Lee to make the final out.

“I got the routine grounder for Louis to make a play on,” Brooks said.

The El Segundo, California team will take on Southwest Saturday at noon. The winner of that game will play in the Little League World Series Championship Sunday. Southwest beat El Segundo 3-1 in its second game of the Series.

“It’s never easy with these boys,” Boehle said. “I have all the faith in the world in them. We work hard every day. We worked hard to get here. A win is a win and we learn from stuff like that.”

Declan McRoberts opened the game for El Segundo. He struck out lead-off batter Nolan Chang for the first out. He gave up a base hit to Trey Kirchoff before forcing a ground ball to shortstop. Brooks made the stop, flipping the ball to Lee, who finished the double play with a rocket to Jaxon Kalish at first.

“We’ve been through battles and battles with tons of teams from California through districts, sectionals, and states,” Boehle said. “It gives us an advantage to be in a situation like that, whether we are up one or down one. They can come back and battle and win. They’ve done it. It shows you the kids can grind.”

McRoberts was challenged in the second when Larson Eng and Nathan Ehrlichman each hit a single. With Eng in scoring position, McRoberts struck out Matthew Fischer before forcing two ground balls to end the inning. El Segundo led by a run at that point in the game.

McRoberts got into trouble in the fourth inning when Nolan Chang scored off a single from Kirchoff. Chang pushed a ball into right field after McRoberts opened the inning with a strikeout. A dropped ball at second on a force out put Eng on first with Kirchoff taking second on the mistake. Boehle called a mound visit to calm his starting pitcher down.

After the brief chat, McRoberts forced a ground ball back to himself. He dropped it initially, but was able to field it quickly enough to get the force out at first. A grounder to Brooks at short ended the inning with El Segundo still in front by a run.

“I felt good,” McRoberts said while sporting an army helmet at the press conference. “I just trusted my defense and threw a lot of strikes.”

A lead-off walk and single in the fifth was it for McRoberts as Boehle turned to Brooks in hopes of finishing off Northwest.

“I said to Danny (Boehle), 'Give me the ball. I want to pitch,'” Brooks recalled. “I felt confident I could get out of the inning. That’s what went down.”

Entering with runners in scoring position and no outs, Brooks was challenged when Rylan Jackson pushed a bunt into the short field in front of home plate. Brooks fielded the attempt cleanly and quickly threw to third for the lead runner. A ground ball to Colby Lee at second was stopped and thrown to second for a force out. Lappe fielded a ball cleanly at third for the inning’s final out.

Northwest returned the favor in the bottom of the fourth when Rylan Jackson dropped a sure catch in left field. Crew O’Connor was more than happy to take advantage. He moved to second on the drop to give El Segundo a runner in scoring position without an out.

Looking for more runs, O’Connor advanced to third on a soft ground ball in the infield. It would be all the farther he would advance as Eng fielded a grounder from Green for the inning’s final out.

Offensively, El Segundo continued to rake as Brooks opened the third straight game with a lead-off single. Jaxon Kalish singled and later scored to give El Segundo the initial lead of the game. Quinn Boehle recorded his first hit of the series with a single to open the second inning. He didn’t wait long as Finley Green recorded his single a batter later to drive him home.

“I was very relieved after that,” Green said of his first hit. “It was a lot of weight off my shoulders after a lot of time in the cage fixing my swing. I feel a lot more confident after that.”

Lennon Salazar put runners back into scoring position with the inning’s third single. He was stranded during the next at bat when Kirchoff got Brooks swinging on a third strike.

“Quinn and Finley Green both got their first hit today and they were huge,” Boehle said. “Finley knocks in Quinn. Both those kids were due. The confidence they have now is they know they can do it. They know they can be there.”

It was a special moment for Boehle watching his son reach base for the first time. Quinn Boehle’s heads up baserunning was the difference Thursday night for El Segundo.

“It’s all emotion,” Boehle said. “To me Little League is about the last time you can coach your son. To be here and have your son playing and all my adopted sons next to me, it truly is a blessing. It’s an honor and privilege to coach these gentlemen.”

It appeared El Segundo was headed for a big inning as Brooks came to the plate. Kirchoff had a big moment when he struck Brooks out at the end of the inning.

Lappe got his first hit of the game with a double to open the second. Max Baker hit a single, but a strikeout, fielder’s choice, and fly ball to right field ended the threat.

“That’s all we do with them is teach positivity,” Boehle said. “Strikeout ten times, but you’re going to have that moment. Nobody is going to remember those ten times. They will remember that key moment.”

El Segundo is making a lot of key moments that plenty of people will remember back home and across the country. For this Little League team representing southern California, it’s all out there for the taking as it heads into Championship Weekend at the Little League World Series.

El Segundo Little League 2, Northeast Seattle Little League 1

NSLL 000 100—1 6 1

ESLL 110 00X—2 8 1

Trey Kirchoff and Nathan Ehrlichman. Declan McRoberts, Brody Brooks (5), and Lucas Keldorf.

WP: McRoberts. LP: Kirchoff.

Top El Segundo hitters: Louis Lappe 1-2, 2B; Quinn Boehle 1-2, run.

Records: Northeast Seattle 2-2. El Segundo 4-1.

Next: El Segundo vs. Nolensville Little League at Lamade Stadium, Saturday, 3 p.m.

