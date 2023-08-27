Williamsport, Pa. — One swing.

Louis Lappe changed the direction for plenty of games over the postseason with a single swing of his bat. Sunday, it only took one pitch for Lappe to lift a ball over the left field fence and secure a 6-5 win for El Segundo in the Little League World Series Championship.

“When that pitch came, even before I hit it, I was like ‘Oh’,” Lappe said. “I was so excited and happy. When I got around to home plate, I made sure to touch it.”

El Segundo survived an early loss, overcame sickness, and stood up to the pressure of playing at the Little League World Series to win it all.

“It’s been a long two months, but it’s been a loving, wonderful ending to the last two months of our mission,” El Segundo manager Danny Boehle said. “I think it’s priceless and I wouldn’t give it up for the world.”

Several players stepped up for El Segundo throughout its run, though two have stood out a little more than the rest. That continued Sunday.

“My initial thought was they weren’t going to pitch to him,” Boehle said. “I wouldn’t have pitched to him, but I know him.”

Brody Brooks and Lappe continued to play starring roles. Brooks started it and Lappe ended it.

Brooks opened the game with a single and scored as El Segundo grabbed an early lead. Lappe ended it with what may become the most famous home run in Little League history.

“I’m in a good position now and hopefully I can stay in that position,” Lappe said. “Doors will open. Hopefully I’ll have many options.”

El Segundo players will return to California champions of the world. It wasn’t easy, especially in Sunday’s contest against the Caribbean champs.

El Segundo took a 5-1 lead into the fifth inning, but Curaçao hit a grand slam that tied the game 5-5. Brooks was then handed the ball as Boehle turned to his biggest players in the biggest moment.

Brooks has been a big reason for El Segundo’s early success in games. He entered Sunday’s world championship with five hits in his last two games. That included a 3-for-3 performance in the U.S. title game, including a home run.

Brooks has put himself in rare company since landing in Williamsport. He had 13 hits in the World Series games to go with 13 runs and five RBIs.

El Segundo’s No. 2 hitter isn’t bad either.

Lappe posted 10 hits in El Segundo’s first seven games. He also scored eight runs and drove in 10. He led all hitters with five home runs in the tournament.

“These guys know what they’re doing and they believe in the coaches,” Boehle said. “We believe in them. It’s just the attitude and the personalities they’ve chosen over the years that has kept us so connected.”

Brooks and Lappe opened the game with back-to-back singles. Lucas Keldorf drove a ball to the center field fence to score both Brooks and Lappe.

Colby Lee and Brooks walked in the third inning to put runners in scoring position. Lappe then drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases for Kalish, who drove in two runs with a double.

Max Baker opened the fourth inning with a triple into right field. Crew O’Connor hit him home with a single and El Segundo had a 5-1 lead.

Ollie Parks started the game for El Segundo. He struck out the side in the first inning and pitched into the fifth.

Curaçao got a run back in the third when Jay-Dlynn Wiel and Nasir El-Ossais connected with back-to-back singles. Shemar Sophia Jacobus recorded the third single of the inning to score Wiel from second. A ground ball to second ended the inning.

In the fourth, desperate to get something going, Alexander Provacia Roach attempted a bunt. Keldorf threw his mask off, picked the ball up in front of the plate, and spun around to deliver a perfect throw to Kalish at first.

“I knew he was fast so I just had to chuck it,” Keldorf said. “They had been slashing all game and I didn’t really think about it, but then he didn’t pull back.”

In the fifth inning, Nasir El-Ossais stunned El Segundo fans everywhere and completely changed the game with his two-out home run over the right field fence for a game-tying grand slam.

But Louis Lappe had the last at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, blasting the home run to left to send El Segundo home as world champs.

“It’s super exciting,” Kalish said. “It’s kind of settling in right now that we’re the best in the world. At first it was kind of shocking because Louis just hit a home run and the game was over.”

El Segundo Little League 6, Padao Little League 5

PLL 001 040—5 6 0

ESLL 202 101—6 7 0

Sean Serverie, and Yaedon Lourens Martie. Ollie Parks, Jaxon Kalish (5), Max Baker (5), Brody Brooks (6), and Lucas Keldorf.

WP: Brooks. LP: Serverie.

Top Padao hitters: Nasir El-Ossais 2-3, GS, run, 4 RBI. Top El Segundo hitters: Louis Lappe 2-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI.

