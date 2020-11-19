Catawissa, Pa. — The message for the Southern Columbia girls’ soccer team throughout the year was simple.

Head coach Derek Stine Stine, as his team sat at 7-9 before a road game at Lewisburg, stuck with the message saying many times, “we just need to get to the postseason.”

Southern Columbia will play for the Class A State Championship Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Hershey against an undefeated District 7 champion in Greensburg CC (18-0).

IF YOU GO What: PIAA Class A Girl's Soccer Championship When: Friday at 11 a.m. Where: Hershey Park Stadium Who: 4-1 Southern Columbia (14-9) vs. 7-1 Greensburg CC (18-0)

The unsuspecting journey of Southern Columbia, that at one point was blowout 11-2 in the regular season, has shocked many. But for Stine it was all matter of belief in his message.

It all started a little before the postseason, two games to be exact. The Tigers found themselves on Lewisburg’s pitch fresh off a nine-goal loss to Central Columbia.

It was a difficult place to turn a season around, but Southern Columbia was 7-9 and a loss would mean no playoffs. Stine’s message was clear, but without a postseason it couldn’t be realized.

“The Lewisburg game was a big turning point for us,” Stine said. “We won at Lewisburg then we had Shamokin for our last team. Since then they’ve just got better and better.”

Southern Columbia defeated Lewisburg 5-1 then ripped off six more wins to place themselves in Friday’s all-important matchup with Greensburg CC. This is a grudge match of sorts as Greensburg CC defeated Southern Columbia 2-1 in the 2013 Class AA Championship.

With all classifications reshuffled and both teams playing outstanding soccer the dream of a rematch has been realized.

The Tigers have won seven consecutive matches, dominated the District 4 Class A field as a lowly No. 8 seed and outscored the competition 15-0 in two state playoff games.

“We never lost hope, but there was a point in our season where we didn’t even know if we were making it into playoffs,” Midfielder Cassidy Savitski said. “Now to be here, with our fans, it’s just crazy.”

An undefeated District 7 Class Champion in Greensburg CC awaits Southern Columbia Friday morning in Hershey. The challenge could be the toughest yet.

Greensburg CC is an offensive juggernaut. In its semifinal final match in the State Playoffs the Centurions totaled 34 shots and scored six times.

The Tigers’ defense will be up for the challenge. They’ve posted back-to-back shutouts on their way to the championship game. Mackenzie Palacz has been outstanding at goal in two State Playoff games.

Since that regular season game at Lewisburg, Southern Columbia has outscored the opposition 35-9. Since the State Playoffs opened it’s been even better as the Tigers have outscored the opposition 15-0.

“The defense does a lot for me,” Palacz said. “They help me stay warm. They deserve the shutouts as much as I do.”

Greensburg CC will be running counter to Southern Columbia’s defensive dominance with an offense that has produced 36 postseason goals. That total has been accomplished in just six matches.

The Centurions have a scoring trio that has led the attack throughout the season. Sara Felder has led the way with 29 goals, but Sam Felder (25) and Tatum Gretz (24) are right behind her.

That’s not to say Southern Columbia will not have a plenty of firepower to counter. The Tigers have two goal scorers in double figures, but sophomore Loren Gehret is leading the way.

In Tuesday’s State Semifinal Gehret drifted by the defense, quickly looked up, and sent a ball on target directly at the net.

The goal was memorable for several reasons, but the top was it helped Gehret cross the 50-goal mark for her career. She’s scored 33 of those goals this year with 17 coming over the final seven games. That includes seven in two PIAA Tournament games.

“At the beginning of the year I wasn’t very confident in myself and I didn’t take too many shots,” Gehret said. “Toward the end my teammates have encouraged me to keep shooting and keep working. The shots started to go in.”

They certainly started to go in the goal.

Gehret has been the difference for Southern Columbia. She has stretched defenses with her ability to score from outside. Once a team adjusts to cut down space, she pushes the ball through the middle for isolated matches. She has become even more dangerous since opening the postseason.

“I could not have done any of this without my coaches or my team,” Gehret said. “It’s definitely been our teamwork. We take a lot of pride in being a family. It really shows out on the field.”

Gehret has hit a stride like no other as she has posted back-to-back hat tricks in two state playoff games. That included a four-goal outburst against Conwell Egan to advance to the State Championship.

“It means a lot, because at the beginning of the season she didn’t have a lot of confidence,” Palacz said. “It’s great to see her get her 50th goal and having her confidence back going into a State Championship game.”

Gehret, Palacz, and all Southern Columbia will be ready Friday as it all goes down Friday morning in Hershey as the Tigers attempt to claim their second state championship in three years.