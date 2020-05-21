Mansfield, Pa. -- Mansfield University announced their annual Academic Department outstanding achievement awards which resulted in eight student-athletes bringing home their departments respective honor.

Each spring semester, departments are invited to recognize their outstanding first-year student, their outstanding sophomore, their outstanding junior, and their nominee for the outstanding senior award.

Brook Loveland (Women's Soccer, Chemistry Outstanding Freshman), Garrett Cook (Men's basketball, Criminal Justice Outstanding Senior), Sierra Austin (Women's Soccer, Education / Special Education Outstanding Senior), Alivia Paeglow (Women's Basketball, Education / Special Education Outstanding Freshman), Madison Fox (Women's Track and Field, English Outstanding Freshman), Mckenna Russell (Softball, Psychology Outstanding Junior), Jayden Walker (Sprint Football, Social Work Outstanding Junior) and Quincy Amabile (Men's Cross Country, World Languages Outstanding Senior) were honored by their respective departments.

The athletic department saw an outstanding leap in student-athletes grade point averages this spring, with each team approving by at least 0.5 and 10 programs recording a 3.0 or higher GPA.

20 student-athletes registered a flawless 4.0 grade point average, while 40 students came out with a 3.5 or higher and 55 students broke through at a 3.0 GPA or better.