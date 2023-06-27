Montoursville, Pa. — Monday night was memorable for the Keystone Major All-Stars as they opened the District 12 tournament with big win over Montoursville.

Starting pitcher Evan Edwards struck out eight and scattered two hits as Keystone needed just four innings to down Montoursville 10-0 in the opening round game.

Keystone advances to play East Lycoming which received a bye to open the tournament. East Lycoming will host Friday’s game against Keystone.

“We call it setting the tone,” Keystone manager Cole Hanley said. “We’re excited to move on. We get East Lycoming next. It’s going to be a great game. They are well coached.”

East Lycoming will need to be great against a Keystone team most picked to win the entire tournament. They were convincing Monday afternoon.

Keystone connected with seven hits including a home run from Hayden Hanley and a double from Edwards. The hitting was timely too.

In the first inning, moments after Edwards retired the side, Keystone scored runs to put Montoursville on its heels.

Edwards opened with a double to set the tone for Keystone’s offense. Carter Frank followed with a single to score Edwards. Logan Bower drew a walk before Camden Fulter belted a two-RBI double. Hayden Hanley hit an RBI single to give Keystone a four-run lead before Mason Lowe stopped the bleeding with consecutive strikeouts.

“Everyone was pumped,” Edwards said. “I was excited. The team was really pumped after that hit. It was great.”

Lowe found his groove in the second after Keystone’s big first inning. He rang up three consecutive hitters to push his strikeout total to five through two innings. Keystone scored four in the third before Lowe was pulled.

Hayden Hanley hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to give Keystone its tenth run of the contest. Teammates were there to greet him with helmet slaps after he stomped home plate.

With offense backing him the entire day, Edwards closed out a dominant performance with three consecutive strikeouts in the fourth. It came on the heels of two strikeouts to close the third inning out.

“That was huge the way he started and got the momentum going,” Cole Hanley said of Edwards. “He led off and came up with a big hit. He’s just such a great kid.”

Montoursville falls into the loser’s bracket with hope still alive for a District 12 championship. The journey just got a lot more difficult, but Montoursville has the bats and pitching to make a run.

Keystone 10, Montoursville 0 (4 innings)

MTV 000 0—0 2 0

KEY 406 X—10 7 0

Evan Edwards and Eron Batterson. Mason Lowe and Cullen Reed.

WP: Edwards: LP: Lowe.

Top Keystone hitters: Evan Edwards 1-1, 2B, run. Hayden Hanely 1-1, HR, run, 2 RBI. Montoursville: Christian Wood 1-1.

Records: Keystone 1-0. Montoursville 0-1.

Suspended games

Jersey Shore/GSV vs. Williamsport Area

Loyalsock vs. South Williamsport

