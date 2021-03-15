March Madness has returned after its one year hiatus! We want you to take on the NCPA March Madness Bracket Challenge. Compete to show off the best bracket with all of us here at NorthcentralPa.

To qualify for prizes, you simply need to like this post and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

To register:

1. Visit ESPN.com and visit the fantasy page to join the “Tournament Challenge.”

2. Select the “Groups” tab and search for NorthcentralPa.

3. The group password is NCPAmadness

When creating your bracket you must name your bracket your first and last name under your bracket settings.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. You’ll also be competing with members of the NorthcentralPa.com staff, but don’t worry, we won’t qualify for any of the prizes!