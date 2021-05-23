Anyone interested in pictures should email Brett Crossley at BrettC@Northcentralpa.com. Pictures will be given out free of charge for participants, parents, and coaches.

WILLIAMSPORT—For two days the world of District 4 Track and Field took centerstage at Williamsport.

Athletes competed at the highest level to earn trips to Shippensburg next week. There were tears of joys and tears of despair after the two days concluded.

For those advancing, it was a special moment. For everybody else it might have been a little disappointing. Regardless of the outcome, Thursday and Saturday marked the first District 4 Track and Field Championships since 2019.

It was memorable, but for reasons other than the success of a handful of athletes. Sports came back after a year. It's official. The world of competition has come full circle.

It was a devastating start for Jake Rose as he tripped on the first hurdle of the finals.

It was a tough moment, but one that displayed exactly what type of athlete Rose has become. He recovered to set a final time of 14.10.

“When I hit the first one, I’m not going to be fulling recovered until the fourth or fifth hurdle when things start moving again,” Rose said. “I ran a fast race. If I can take that hurdle at first and not hit it, I could possibly break the state record this year.”

That’s right. Rose hit the first hurdle and still managed to beat the field along with the District 4 Class AA record. Rose was that good on the day.

“I feels really good just to know I have the power to push through the hurdles,” Rose said. “The other kids in the race have just as many hurdles as I do. They power through it just like I do.”

Rose also won the 300 with a final of 39.95.

He enjoyed plenty of success, but so did his teammates as Gavin Garcia finished with a top place in the 400 with a 50.57.

“Every race is about PRing and PRing,” Garcia said. “I came in with a time, ranked first, the kids in second shaved time. I knew it was going to be a good race.”

The race was close, but when both runners hit the final 100 it nearly became neck-and-neck.

Garcia dug deep and held the lead as he touched on some of his training for the 100, an event Garcia placed second in.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Garcia said. “It’s hard to explain it to some one who has never ran a 400. The feeling is insane. The adrenaline when you cross the line and hearing people’s legs behind you it makes you push through.”

Garcia had a difficult challenge going from the dead sprint of the 100 to the longer stretch of the 400.

“It’s two different kinds of races, but both help the other,” Garcia said. “When I run 400s I build my stamina for the 100 and when I sprint 100 it helps build my stamina for the 400 which isn’t a full out sprint. Both races help me.”

All Danville's Jagger Dressler wanted as he entered Thursday’s District 4 Track and Field Championships was a triple jump length of 45 feet.

He got a little more than he aimed for as he left the opening day of the District 4 Track and Field Championships as the new recorder holder in the event.

After a couple jumps to warmup, Dressler set a new school record and new District 4 record as he topped a length of 45-7.25. Lewisburg’s Anthony Bhangdia finished second with a long jump of 44-6.50 and Williamsport’s Al-Kabeer Jason placed third with a long of 43-08.5.

“Honestly, 45 was the goal, because that’s the state qualifier,” Dressler said. “Anything above that was just me pushing myself to get more. I’m definitely happy with what happened today.”

Dressler should be extremely happy as he topped his goal length by a significant amount.

“Breaking any District record is just going to feel great,” Dressler said. “I’m definitely feeling good about it.”

Liberty Gearinger entered Saturday’s final of the 100 with some large shoes to fill.

It was her first District meet, but the job of following her brother, a professional running in Philadelphia, was a whole other matter. Her brother runs professionally in distance events, Gearinger elected to go sprint.

Saturday, she etched a name out for herself with a top finish in the event. Her final was 12.66. It topped field and set Gearinger up for another two years of district success.

“Thursday gave me the look of what I would be up against,” Gearinger said. “Yesterday I was able to take the time to rest and make sure my body was prepared.”

Gearinger was concerned with the day off between the semifinals and finals. She suffers from shin splints, but that didn’t seem to bother her at all as she cruised to a top finish.

“I was a little worried about that,” Gearinger said. “Honestly, the only thing that go worse was my nerves. It was a little bit scarier than Thursday.”

She managed the nerves nicely and even overcame a slow start by her standards to win the event. As if that wasn’t good enough, Gearinger also won the 200 with a final time of 25.34.

“Having that year off really scared me, because I didn’t know how I was going to come in,” Gearinger said. “Having my freshman year off and going right into running was a little scary. I feel like I handled well just coming out and running like I always do.”

Lauren Shedleski knows how to deal with pressure situations. She is a state champion basketball player.

During Saturday’s District 4 Track and Field Championships, Shedleski notched a spot at next week’s State Championships as she won the javelin with a long throw of 132-11.

“It’s definitely comforting when you get a good one in,” Shedleski said. “I still attacked on the rest of my throws trying to better it. I didn’t, but I’m still happy with my throws. I feel like I’m in a good spot heading into states.”

Shedleski made it through to the finals with three solid throws. On her first throw of the final heat, she recorded her winning throw.

“I that one I new I connected well,” Shedleski said. “I felt a good stretch. I was really excited when I saw where it landed. Overall, it was a great day.”

Danville’s Grace Petrick and Coyla Bartholomew took the second and third spots in the 3200 run, respectively.

Petrick finished with a 11:31.14 and Bartholomew, who qualified for the State meet in swimming in the winter, finished with an 11:38.

Shedleski’s teammate Avery Dowkus finished second in the shot put with a long throw of 38-06. Danville’s Bella Johns placed second in the 800.

Bloomsburg’s Charly Schlauch won the triple jump with a length of 36-08. Mount Carmel’s Peyton Kehler finished fourth in the event with a length of 34-01.

East Juniata’s Logan Strawser had the advantage of competing in the always difficult 3200 in the opening event of Saturday’s District 4 Track and Field Championships.

The advantage was going out and taking a gold medal before most athletes even got a chance to warmup. He continued to pace himself, taking fourth in the 1600.

“It’s a lot aerobic training really well,” Strawser said. “It’s difficult, but time pays off for sure.”

It certainly paid off for Strawser, who finished with a 9:40.49 in the event.

“I was mainly just drafting off the first-place guy,” Strawser said. “Then with 600 to go I kicked. I thought he was going to catch me with 100 left, but I was able to turn in on a little bit.”

The final 100 of Strawser’s victory were intense as he pushed through the final stretch to pick up the win.

“It was really hard,” Strawser said. “I didn’t know if I was going to have enough left and he was only a tenth of a second behind me.”

Once Strawser finished the race he knew he was the District 4 champion.

“It was really satisfying to know that I get to try at states and see what I get there,” Strawser said. “I lost my freshman season last year and didn’t know exactly where I was at. I’m just really thankful to do it now and spend time with my friends.”

Shikellamy’s Chase Morgan won the 100 with a final time of 10.97. edging Lewisburg’s Cameron Michaels, who posted an 11.09. Morgan’s teammate Gavin Colescott placed third with an 11.12.

“I was seeded first, but the kid ahead of me was faster,” Morgan said. “It was tough trying to push faster than him.”

Morgan had all the push he needed as he topped Michaels for the win. Morgan gave the crowd a little scare when he fell right before the finish line. His momentum carried him over, but he still was scratched up.

“It was good until the last three meters when I fell and messed up my arm,” Morgan said. “We need a lot of points and this will help.”

For Morgan it was a special moment after his freshman year was wiped out.

“I didn’t have freshman year and my coaches said I would have done really well,” Morgan said. “It was nice knowing I finally had a year.”

Morgan’s teammate Jared Oakes won the shot put with a long throw of 46-00.

“I had a little bit of a rough day, but still got it done,” Oakes said. “I was having issues using all my upper body. I injured my hand and it’s messing with my release. Other than that, it’s fine.”

Oakes pushed through the injuries and won the event. Now, he will have time to rest before taking on the State Championship field.

“It does feel good and the hard work paying off,” Oakes said. “I just need to work on my consistency. I have some glaring issues that I need to fix that will definitely help me.”

Oakes first appearance at the District 4 meet saw him leave with a last place finish. Saturday, it all changed as he was crowned champion.

Danville’s Brandon Zimmerman won 300 hurdles and finished second in the high jump.

Zimmerman took on Williamsport Allen Taylor in both events. The pair pushed each other to new heights. Taylor set a district record in the high jump and Zimmerman finished with 38.22 in the hurdles.

“I knew I was going to have competition with Allen Taylor,” Zimmerman said. “He’s a fantastic athlete. He’s won the hurdles in the past. I know how good he is. He pushes me to be the best competitor I can be. It’s an honor to be able to race against him.”

Asher Ellis entered the District 4 Track and Field Championships with some major goals in mind.

He completed one as he topped out in the discus with 149-10 to top the field.

“Coming in I was ready,” Ellis said. “When we started, I got a little nervous. As everybody does. After I barely got into the finals, I started to settle in. I was glad I had the opportunity to show what I can do.”

What Ellis could do was win the entire event.

He recorded the winning throw on the first attempt of the final heat. He struggled through the initial throws, but then exploded to claim the event in the finals.

“I let it go,” Ellis said. “It was a big weight off my chest. I knew I could do it. I’ve done it before I just had to show it. I did.”

The win was a little more special for Ellis after last year’s meet was wiped out thanks to COVID.

“We lost a whole year,” Ellis said. “That’s devastating to some people. That was their chance to better themselves for their senior year. I lost that but came back strong and here we are.”

Ellis might have tried to hide it a little, but it was clear how much it all meant to him.

“It’s awesome,” Ellis said. “It’s just really awesome.”

District 4 Track and Field Championships

Girls AA

3200: 1. Alyssa Hoffman (WR), 11:26; 2. Grace Petrick (DAN), 11:31.14; 3. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 11:38; 4. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 12:10.86; 5. Carrie Claypool (SAYRE), 12:12.09; 6. Erin Witter (MTV), 12:12.71; 7. Hannah Mirshahi (LEW), 12:13.41; 8. Mikaela Majcher (WR), 12:15.45.

100 hurdles: 1. Siena Brazier (LEW), 15.42; 2. Claudia Morris (MCA), 15.99; 3. Madeline Ikeler (LEW), 16.03; 4. Brynna Zentner (BLOOM), 16.45; 5. Cahrly Schlauch (BLOOM), 16.65; 6. Camryn Pyle (MW), 16.89; 7. Madison Cardello (LEW), 16.89; 8. Makenna Dietz (MW), 16.89.

100: 1. Liberty Gearinger (CC), 12.66; 2. Janae Bergey (MIL), 12.85; 3. Natalya Heard (BLOOM), 12.96; 4. Regi Wendt (MIL), 12.92; 5. Andi Gutshall (BLOOM), 13.10; 6. Elizabeth Manning (SW), 13.12; 7. Kylie Bieber (HUGH), 13.40; 8. Asha Hohmuth (LEW), 13.41.

High jump: 1. Porschia Bennett (TOW), 5-6; 2. Cahrlize Slusser (WILL), 5-4; 3. Brooklyn Lentz (SW), 5-2; 4. Brynna Zentner (BLOOM), 5-0; 5. Morgan Harris (LEW), 5-0; 6. Amelia Kiepke (LEW), 4-10; 7. Shelby Hartman (MEABRK), 4-10; 8. Madison Armitage (WYA), 4-8.

Javelin: 1.Lauren Shedleski (MCA), 132-11; 2. Alex Snyder .

1600: 1. Lauren Trapani (WR), 5:12.88; 2. Sarah Mahoney (LEW), 5:18.50; 3. Maizy Aikey (BLOOM), 5:20.36; 4. Grace Petrick (DAN), 5:23.38; 5. Alyssa Hoffman (WR), 5:23.78; 6. Talia Mazzatesta (MCA), 5:24.75; 7. Delaney Hemphrey (LEW), 5:26.11; 8. Alanna Ranck (WR), 5:26.43.

4x100: 1. Milton, 49.86; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.43; 3. Hughesville, 50.78; 4. Central Columbia, 50.84; 5. Southern Columbia, 51.60; 6. Troy, 52.92; 7. Meadowbrook Christian, 53.32; 8. Wyalusing, 53.68.

4x100 relay: 1. Southern Columbia, 42.51; 2. Wellsboro, 44.69; 3. Mount Carmel, 45.36; 4. Wyalusing, 45.41; 5. Milton, 45.55; 6. East Juniata, 46.41; 7. Central Columbia, 46.68; 8. Athens, 46.92.

400: 1. Lily Saul (MTV), 56.19; 2. Elena Malone (LEW), 58.22; 3. Elizabeth Malone (LEW), 59.55; 4. Maggie Mylin (BLOOM), 1:00.55; 5. Cassidy Savitski (SC), 1:01.21; 6. Elizabeth Fortin (HUGH), 1:01.48; 7. Porschia Bennett (TOW), 1:01.74; 8. Raya Pauling (MTV), 1:02.20.

Shot put: 1. Madison Downs (LEW), 39-00; 2. Avery Dowkus (MCA), 38-06; 3. Leah Ferster (MW), 34-08; 4. Anita Shek (MIL), 33-03; 5. Munayyah Meredith (LEW), 32-08; 6. Caillie Fish (DAN), 32-07.25; 7. Emily Garvin (NORTH), 31-09; 8. Lauren Shedleski (MCA), 31-07.

300 hurdles: 1. Sienna Brazier (LEW), 46.00; 2. Madeline Ikeler (LEW), 46.54; 3. Riley Murray (MIL), 47.07; 4. Madison Cardello (LEW), 48.05; 5. Makenna Dietz (MW), 48.32; 6. Charly Schlauch (BLOOM), 48.54; 7. Jillian Irion (MTV), 49.18; 8. Brynna Zentner (BLOOM), 49.24.

800: 1. Lily Saul (MTV), 2:18.80; 2. Bella Johns (DAN), 2:21.14; 3. Maggie Daly (LEW), 2:22.93; 4. Cierra Getz (HUGH), 2:24.31; 5. Kyra Binney (LEW), 2:25.97; 6. Lauren Trapani (WR), 2:26.83; 7. Kate Moncavage (SC), 2:27.36; 8. Raya Pauling (MTV), 2:27.75.

Triple: 1. Charly Schlauch (BLOOM), 36-08.50; 2. Makenzie Leitenberg (HUGH), 3. Amelia Kiepke (LEW), 34-05.75; 4. Petyon Kehler (MCA), 34-01.25; 5. Morgan Harris (LEW), 33-08.25; 6. Rhyse Pursel (SC), 33-01; 7. Alyssa Heckman (MW), 32-03.25; 8. Charity Vellner (MCA), 31-06.

200: 1. Liberty Gearinger (CC), 25.34; 2. Elena Malone (LEW), 26.26; 3. Elizabeth Manning (SW), 26.56; 4. Regi Wendt (MIL), 26.71; 5. Natalya Heard (BLOOM), 26.74; 6. Janae Bergey (MIL), 26.88; 7. Kenna Ammar-Khodja (HUGH), 27.01; 8. Olivia Haley (WYA), 27.10.

4x400: 1. Lewisburg, 4:03.67; 2. Hughesville, 4:05.38; 3. Central Columbia, 4:09.83; 4. Southern Columbia, 4:12.83; 5. Montoursville, 4:14.85; 6. Danville, 4:19.73; 7. Towanda, 4:20.92; 8. Midd-West, 4:22.77.

Girls AAA

3200: 1. Shaela Kruskie (SEL), 11:41.42; 2. Olivia Solomon (SHIK), 12:32.74; 3. Breia Mayes (SEL), 12:43.05; 4. Ella Wilson (WIL), 5. Emily Hale (WIL), 13:05.74; 6. Marissa Allen (MIFF), 13:06.16; 7. Emma Hyder (MIFF), 13:35.84; 8. Hadley Hager (JS), 13:46.19.

100: 1. Jessica Robinson (WIL), 16.51; 2. Gina Carapellucci (SHA), 16.85; 3. Abby Parise (SEL), 16.86; 4. Prynn Sidleck (WIL), 17.34; 5. Anyae Grissom (WIL), 17.42; 6. Makayla Weber (MIFF), 17.43; 7. Ava Blair (SEL), 17.62; 8. Madelyn Gerst (JS), 17.68.

1600: 1. Alyssa Keeley (SHIK), 5:17.97; 2. Shaela Kruskie (SEL), 5:27.18; 3. Zoe Tomko (SEL), 5:28.89; 4. Emma Bronson (ATH), 5:35.27; 5. Sara Pecchia (JS), 5:49.62; 6. Emma Strausser (SHIK), 5:55.39; 7. Ella Wilson (WIL), 5:55.99; 8. Maria Darrup (MIFF), 5:56.47.

Pole Vault: 1. Annalise Bond (SEL), 12-07; 2. Emma Bronowicz (SHIK), 10-00; 3. Mallory Pardoe (WIL), 9-00; 4. Rileigh Nowroski (SHA), 8-06; 5. Rebecca Reimer (MIFF), 8-00; 6. Lexie Merchlinksky (SHIK), 8-00; 7. Emilee Bland (SHA), 8-00; 8. Nicole Gelnett (SEL), 7-06.

400: 1. Kailee Helmrich (WIL), 1:00.47; 2. Maryrose Molina (SEL), 1:01.14; 3. Danyse Washington (WIL), 1:02.16; 4. Carly Aument (SEL), 1:02.99; 5. Avery Metzger (MIFF), 1:03.22; 6. Carli McConnell (JS), 1:05.11; 7. MyaKay Bartman (JS), 1:05.22; 8. Anna Harstead (WIL), 1:05.38.

Discus: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed (SEL), 115-04; 2. Olivia Holmes (WIL), 100-04; 3. Olivia Bartlow (ATH), 91-02; 4. Luseane Ma’afu (WIL), 89-05; 5. Megan Bussey (SHIK), 87-00; 6. Angelis Cordero (WIL), 84-09; 7. Brianna Massy (SHIK), 82-08; 8. Peyton Puttman (SHA), 84-04.

300 hurdles: 1. Makayla Weber (MIFF), 48.66; 2. Anyea Grissom (WIL), 48.89; 3. Peyton Yocum (MIFF), 49.47; 4. Abby Parise (SEL), 49.74; 5. Madelyn Gerst (JS), 50.92; 6. Emma Naugle (SEL), 51.72; 7. Devon Walker (JS), 8. Keyana Springman (WIL), 52.43.

800: 1. Aubrey Sechrist (JS), 2:19.99; 2. Alyssa Keeley (SHIK), 2:23.09; 3. Ellie Fisher (WIL), 2:24.70; 4. Danyse Washington (WIL), 2:29.26; 5. Emma Bronson (ATH), 2:30.78; 6. Zoe Tomko (SEL), 2:31.89; 7. Olivia Solomon (SHIK), 2:37.06; 8. Emily Hale (WIL), 2:37.74.

Long jump: 1. Lilian Poust (SEL), 16-06.25; 2. Abby Parise (SEL), 16-01; 3. Madison Stebila (SEL), 15-08; 4. Coutess Lingard (WIL), 15-06.75; 5. Cameron Hoover (SHIK), 15-05.75; 6. Mya Thompson (ATH), 15-05.75; 7. Madison Maihle (JS), 15-05; 8. Prynn Sidleck (WIL), 14-11.25.

200: 1. Tionna Collier (WIL), 26.22; 2. Carly Aument (SEL), 26.62; 3. Jordan Moten (SHIK), 26.89; 4. Kailee Helmrich (WIL), 27.02; 5. Abigail Corson (JS), 27.30; 6. Sophia Feathers (SHIK), 27.38; 7. Lilian Poust (SEL), 27.79; 8. MyaKay Bartman (JS), 28.51.

Javelin: 1. Enya Green-Pratt (WIL), 119-03; 2. Iscah Rintelman (WIL), 104-05; 3. Emma Kramer (SHA), 102-03; 4. Samantha Machmer (JS), 98-11; 5. Matison Cramer (WIL), 98-08; 6. Melanie Minnier (SHIK), 96-08; 7. Meg Shively (MIFF), 85-05; 8. Emma Pernaselli (ATH), 94-00.

4x800: 1. Williamsport, 4:07.55; 2. Selinsgrove, 4:08.83; 3. Shikellamy, 4:13; 4. Jersey Shore, 4:14.11; 5. Athens, 4:25.19; 6. Mifflinburg, 4:28.45.

Boys AA

3200: 1. Logan Strawser (EJ), 9:40.49; 2. Hunter Foust (HUGH), 9:40.74; 3. Noah Shedden (NP), 10:10.85; 4. Evan Laudenslager (SW), 10:17.00; 5. Kenneth Draper (HUGH), 10:19.63; 6. Connor Dahl (ATH), 10:21.62; 7. Matt Gorsline (ATH), 10:24.02; 8. Caden Dufrene (WR), 10:26.55.

110 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (SC), 14.10; 2. Ben Robinson (MONT), 15.43; 3. Dustin Hagin (TROY), 15.44; 4. Rowan Smith (EJ), 15.81; 5. Will Burdett (LOY), 16.15; 6. Brock Weaver (SW), 16.51; 7. Brett Mercer (CC), 16.86; 8. Nosiah Schans (MTV), 17.04.

100: 1. Braeden Wisloski (SC), 10.88; 2. Gavin Garcia (SC), 11.19; 3. Chris Aviles (MIL), 11.24; 4. Idris Ali (LOY), 11.26; 5. Nasir Heard (BLOOM), 11.39; 6. Joseph Grab (WELL), 11.39; 7. Kashawn Camerson (WYA), 11.49; 8. Anthony Nanton (HUGH), 11.62.

Discus: 1. Asher Ellis (ATH), 149-10; 2. Cole Goodwin (MIL), 139-11; 3. Matthew Scicchitan (MCA), 134-10; 4. Daniel Seeley (NEB), 133-07; 5. Michael Farronato (MCA), 132-10; 6. Jacob Palfreyman (WYA), 120-03; 7. Zach Barnes (MTV), 117-04; 8. Zach Belles (SAYRE), 117-00.

1600: 1. Port Habalar (SW), 4:30.31; 2. Owen Cummings (WILL), 4:34.25; 3. Logan Strawser (EJ), 4:35.25; 4. Kyle Anthony (ATH), 4:36.93; 5. Joshua Woodley (BLOOM), 4:39.78; 6. Joshua Lamey (NORTH), 4:46.40; 7. Noah Shedden (NP), 4:46.45; 8. Eli Swan (MW), 4:46.64.

High jump: 1. Michael Balichik (MCA), 5-11; 2. Spencer Tanner (WR), 5-11; Grady Cobb (WYA), 5-11; 4. Russell Gump (CC), 5-11; 5. Caiden Williams (CANT), 5-9; T-7. Anthony Wendt (MIL), 5-9; Josiah Schans (MTV), 5-9.

Triple: 1. Idris Ali (LOY), 43-00.5; 2. Jake Davis (SC), 41-11.50; 3. Logan Lambert (TOW), 41-03; 4. Andrew Reed (LOY), 40-07.50; 5. Alex Morrison (SC), 40-07; 6. Nathan McCormack (WR), 40-04.25; 7. Pedro Feliciano (MCA), 39-06.50; 8. Mike Widom (BLOOM), 39-05.

4x100: 1. Southern Columbia, 42.51; 2. Wellsboro, 44.69; 3. Mount Carmel, 45.36; 4. Wyalusing, 45.41; 5. Milton, 45.55; 6. East Juniata, 46.41; 7. Central Columbia, 46.68; Athens, 46.92.

400: 1. Gavin Garcia (SC), 50.57; 2. Ronan Serrano (BLOOM), 50.87; 3. Keanu Singh (LOY), 51.58; 4. Ridge Spencer (TROY), 51.82; 5. Hayden Swinehart (SW), 51.58; 6. Nathaniel Long (MCA), 51.88; 7. Caleb Seeger (EJ), 52.36; 8. Owen Solomon (MW), 52.73.

300: 1. Jake Rose (SC), 39.95; 2. Rowan Smith (EJ), 41.54; 3. Ben Robinson (MONT), 41.69; 4. Duncan Kerr (WILL), 42.22; 5. Dustin Hagin (TROY), 42.60; 6. Coy Shaffer (EJ), 42.82; 7. Samuel Rudy (WELL), 43.81; 8. Will Burdett (LOY), 43.94.

200: Braeden Wisloski (SC), 21.95; 2. Nasir Heard (BLOOM), 22.39; 3. Chris Aviles (MIL), 22.81; 4. Kashawn Cameron (WYA), 23.03; 5. Joseph Grab (WELL), 23.16; 6. Ridge Spencer (TROY), 23.38; 7. Jack Poirier (WELL), 23.51; 8. Tristen Stelene (MTV), 23.66.

800: 1. Quaid Molino (SW), 1:59.98; 2. Seth Neal (WILL), 2:02.84; 3. Logan Long (HUGH), 2:03.08; 4. Nathan Barnett (MIL), 2:03.59; 5. Derek Lawler (MCA), 2:04.38; 6. Justin Hiduk (WYA), 2:06.04; 7. Kyle Anthony (ATH), 2:06.07; 8. Brody Bender (MIL), 2:06.23.

200: 1. Brandon Zimmerman (DAN), 22.06; 2. Billy Delbaugh (SHA), 22.16; 3. Chase Morgan (SHIK), 22.53; 4. Gavin Colescott (SHIK), 22.75; 5. Cameron Michaels (LEW), 22.81; 6. James Koconis (LEW), 23.17; 7. Nelson Macdonald (WIL), 23.36; 8. Angelo Casas (WIL), 32.41.

Pole Vault: 1. Brayden Mckibben (MTV), 13-00; 2. Aaron Williams (BLOOM), 12-06; 3. Kaden Majcher (WR), 12-06; 4. Bryce Eberhart (MTV), 12-06; 5. Max Kennel (WR), 12-00; 6. Boddy Benjamin (SAYRE), 11-06; 7. Brett Mercer (CC), 11-06; 8. Mitchell Mosier (TOW), 11-06.

Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley (MCA), 48-02.75; 2. Garrett Carter (CC), 46-11; 3. Asher Ellis (ATH), 46-11; 4. Cole Goodwin (MIL), 45-06.25; 5. Gavin Farquharson (MTV), 45-02; 6. Jacob Palfreyman (WYA), 43-04; 7. Brayden Brown (MTV), 42-08; 8. Nolan Miller (MIL), 42-06.25.

4X400: 1. Athens, 3:41.91; 2. East Juniata, 3:43.20; 3. Williamson, 3:44.52; 4. Sayre, 3:46.41; 5. Canton, 3:47.06; 6. Wyalusing, 3:54.25; 7. Northumberland Christian, 3:56.64; 8. Towanda, 4:02.34.

Boys AAA

3200: 1. J. Henry Lyon (WIL), 9:21.71; 2. Jacob Hess (LEW), 9:19.75; 3. Rory Lieberman (DAN), 9:39.84; 4. Alan Daniel (LEW), 9:51.85; 5. Gavin Furey (WIL), 9:56.90; 6. Bryce Ryder (LEW), 10:07.19; 7. Micah Zellers (SHIK), 10:22.67; 8. Derick Blair (SEL), 10:29.93.

110 hurdles: 1. Allen Taylor (WIL), 14.01; 2. Brandon Zimmeran (DAN), 14.46; 3. Benjamin Bulger (DAN), 15.35; 4. Cole Catherman (SEL), 15.41; 5. Carter Smith (SHA), 15.64; 6. Jamire Harden (WIL), 15.66; 7. Mason Brubaker (SHIK), 15.89; 8. Dylan Wagner (SEL), 16.00.

100: 1. Chase Morgan (SHIK), 10.97; 2. Cameron Michaels (LEW), 11.09; 3. Gavin Colescott (SHIK), 11.12; 4. Joniel Bruno (SHIK), 11.40; 5. Ry’meer Brown (WIL), 11.55; 6. Clint Rowe (SEL), 11.58; 7. Jeremy Sanchez (LEW), 11.64; 8. Maxwell Goode (WIL), 11.67.

Long jump: 1. Allen Taylor (WIL), 22-11.25; 2. Brandon Zimmerman (DAN), 22-09; 3. Anthony Bhangdia (LEW), 22-01; 4. Mason Brubaker (SHIK), 21-05.25; 5. Billy Delbaugh (SHA), 21-04; 6. Nelson Macdonald (WIL), 21-03.75; 7. Simon Stumbris (LEW), 20-08; 8. Maxwell Goode (WIL), 19-11.

Shot put: 1. Jared Oakes (SHIK), 46-00; 2. Josh Antonyuk (MIFF), 44-08; 3. Ian Paul (SHA), 43-07; 4. Zachary Gose (LEW), 43-05.50; 5. Dominic Parise (SEL), 42-05.75; 6. Vance Metzger (SEL), 42-04; 7. Austin Osman (MIFF), 42-00; 8. Charles Crews (WIL), 41-06.50.

1600: 1. Calvin Bailey (LEW), 4:19.87; 2. Jacob Hess (LEW), 4:21.73; 3. Raidan Francis (JS), 4:25.84; 4. J. Henry Lyon (WIL), 4:28.83; 5. Rory Lieberman (DAN), 4:30.41; 6. Evan Klinger (DAN), 4:32.11; 7. Alan Daniel (LEW), 4:37.30; 8. Gavin Furey (WIL), 4:39.32.

4x100: 1. Williamsport, 43.60; 2. Lewisburg, 44.39; 3. Mifflinburg, 44.70; 4. Shamokin, 45.32; 5. Selinsgrove, 45.38.

400: 1. Billy Delbaugh (SHA), 49.17; 2. Colton Lynch (SHA), 50.98; 3. James Koconis (LEW), 51.43; 4. Treyvon Eiswerth (WIL), 51.57; 5. Tim Gale (SHIK), 51.97; 6. Calvin Bailey (LEW), 52.11; 7. Clint Rowe (SEL), 52.12; Elliott Wannop (WIL), 52.34.

300: 1. Brandon Zimmerman (DAN), 38.22; 2. Allen Taylor (WIL), 39.56; 3. Benjamin Bulger (DAN), 40.76; 4. Cole Catherman (SEL), 40.89; 5. Jamaire Harden (WIL), 41.15; 6. Dylan Wagner (SEL), 41.85; 7. Julien Mercado (LEW), 42.04; 8. Rashawn Martin (SHIK), 42.41.

Pole vault: 1. Adam Seasholtz (LEW), 14-09; 2. Mason Brubaker (SHIK), 14-09; 3. Cameron Cowder (SHIK), 13-09; 4. Jayden Packer (SHIK), 11-03; 5. Ethan Riedhammer (DAN), 11-03; 6. Carter Stackhouse (JS), 10-09; 7. Damian Hahn (SEL), 10-09; 8. Sayyidakbar Akbaro (SHA), 10-09.

800: 1. Thomas Hess (LEW), 1:56.76; 2. Gianluca Perrone (LEW), 1:57.95; 3. Elijah Adams (LEW), 2:00.45; 4. Douglas Houser (DAN), 2:01.87; 5. Tim Gale (SHIK), 2:03.02; 6. Evan Klinger (DAN), 2:03.65; 7. Logan Hall (WIL), 2:03.66; 8. Raidan Francis (JS), 2:07.30.

200: Brandon Zimmerman (DAN), 22.06; 2. Billy Delbaugh (SHA), 22.16; 3. Chase Morgan (SHIK), 22.53; 4. Gavin Colescott (SHIK), 22.75; 5. Cameron Michaels (LEW), 22.81; 6. James Koconis (LEW), 23.17; 7. Nelson Macdonald (WIL), 23.36; 8. Angelo Casas (WIL), 23.41.

Discus: 1. Zachary Gose (LEW), 146-10; 2. Eric Shoch (SHIK), 146-08; 3. Garrett Laver (WIL), 144-06; 4. Nassir Jones (WIL), 143-05; 5. Max Maurer (SEL), 123-10; 6. Avery Campbell (WIL), 122-10; 7. Josh Antonyuk (MIFF), 121-06; 8. Stephen Tiffin (LEW), 115-03.

4X400: 1. Shamokin, 3:26.25; 2. Lewisburg, 3:26.63; 3. Williamsport, 3:29.39; 4. Selinsgrove, 3:30.83; 5. Shikellamy, 3:36.50; 6. Danville, 3:36.87; 7. Mifflinburg, 3:38.01; 8. Jersey Shore, 3:43.77.