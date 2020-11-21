Hershey, Pa. – Expectations can often be a tricky thing.

They become even more concerning when the stakes are raised to the point of a perfect season. Lewisburg’s boys soccer team faced those expectations Saturday afternoon in Hershey as it looked to complete an undefeated mark.

The expectations were high, but so was the skill deployed by the Green Dragons, who captured a 6-0 victory over District 7 Champion Deer Lakes at Hersheypark Stadium.

James Koconis scored twice, Jack Dieffenderfer posted a brace, Ben Liscum recorded an assist and goal, and Philip Permyashkin got it all started as Lewisburg played its typical style of getting every player on the field involved.

“One thing that is really special about this team is I could have had a horrible game today and we still could have got a result,” Liscum said. “We have so many players on this team and so much talent. What I love about it is everybody deflects it off themselves.”

Liscum certainly did some defecting of his own, but it’s hard to argue just how good he was Saturday.

Liscum, who committed to Penn State at the beginning of the month, read players beautifully from the middle of the field. His vision created chances and the skill and quantity of players with finishing capabilities helped to complete the runs.

In the first half, after Permyashkin scored the first goal of the game, Liscum took full advantage of Dieffenderfer’s speed to create to scoring chances.

“He’s brilliant,” Liscum said of Dieffenderfer. “This is actually my first year really playing with Jack. Freshman year we didn’t really see a lot of time together. I was injured my sophomore year and he was hurt his junior year. With a player like him on the wing you can always slide a ball in and have a chance.”

Liscum helped set up both chances, but Koconis, who pushed a ball up perfectly for Dieffenderfer, was credited with an assist on the second goal. Dieffenderfer’s goals closed out the first half as Lewisburg held a dominant 3-0 advantage.

“My front four with Ben, Jack, James, and Anthony (Bhangdia), they see each other very well,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “They know they can play with each other. Having the speed of Jack and James can just spread and open up the field so much.”

Deer Lakes attempted to adjust in the second half, but that’s when Lewisburg’s depth was able to shine. The Green Dragons outworked Deer Lakes at the end of the game as Liscum and Koconis scored in the final five minutes.

“It feels amazing of course this being my last game with Lewisburg,” Dieffenderfer said. “I just couldn’t ask for a better end especially with the group of guys I’m playing with. It’s just amazing seeing all the hard work and us being able to win and hold the trophy.”

Lewisburg outscored the competition 18-0 in four State Playoff games. Anthony Burns was only challenged once Saturday, but he was up for it.

The offense posted 24 shots to Deer Lakes two with 13 of the attempts going directly on frame. Obviously, six tallied as the Green Dragons completed the undefeated mark.

4-1 Lewisburg 6, 7-1 Deer Lakes 0

DL 0 0—0

LEW 3 3—6

Goals: Lewisburg—Philip Permyashkin (Anthony Bhangdia), 12:47; Lewisburg—Jack Dieffenderfer (Ben Liscum), 32:04; Lewisburg—Dieffenderfer (James Koconis), 35:40; Lewisburg—Koconis (Nick Passaniti), 60:53; Lewisburg—Liscum (unassisted), 76:25; Lewisburg—Koconis (unassisted), 77:24.

Shots: Deer Lakes—2, Lewisburg—24. Shots on goal: Deer Lakes—1, Lewisburg—13. Corners: Deer Lakes—4, Lewisburg—9. Saves: Deer Lakes—7 (Nick Braun), Lewisburg—1 (Anthony Burns). Fouls: Deer Lakes—7, Lewisburg—4. Cards: Deer Lakes—none, Lewisburg—none.

Records: Deer Lakes—18-2. Lewisburg—22-0.