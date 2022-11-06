Hershey, Pa. — With a time of 15:53.6, Danville's Rory Lieberman took first place in the AA Boys Cross Country championship in Hershey on Saturday.
Lieberman, a University of Pennsylvania recruit, is now Danville’s first individual cross-country champion, helping his team finish in second behind Grove City.
Team Lewisburg took home the third place win in the AA boys race.
Lieberman has had a strong year, posting a first place 15:49.3 time at the Central Mountain, Loyalsock, and Danville tri-meet Sept. 6. His personal record, 14:47.8, came on Sept. 30 at the Lehigh Paul Short Run. Lieberman took the top spot at the PIAA District 4 Championships with a time of 15:27 on Oct. 27.
Snapshots from boys cross country championships in Hershey, Pa.
Notable finishes for area girls A and AA schools Cross Country Championships included, in division A: Kate Moncavage, Junior, Southern Columbia, 4th (20:05) and Anaiah Kolesar, Freshman, Northeast Bradford, 23rd (21:16).
In division AA,Baylee Espinosa, Freshman, Lewisburg, finished 9th (20:05:30) and Victoria Bartholomew, Junior, Danville, finished 15th (20:20:40).
For full race results from the PIAA State Cross Country Championships, click here.
Rick Fry contributed to the reporting in this article.
