DAnville
Brett Crossley

Williamsport-Danville took home the District 4 Class AAAA Softball Championship at Elm Park in Williamsport on Saturday by a final of 3-2 in 9 innings over Shamokin.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.