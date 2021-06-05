Williamsport-Danville took home the District 4 Class AAAA Softball Championship at Elm Park in Williamsport on Saturday by a final of 3-2 in 9 innings over Shamokin.
breaking
Danville softball wins the District 4 Class AAAA softball championship at Elm Park
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
