New coaching staff has been named for this season's Williamsport Crosscutters, announced Cutters and Major League Baseball this week.

Return staff include second year manager Jesse Litsch and hitting coach Ron Perodin.

In 2022, Perodin served as outfield and base running coach for Williamsport. Perodin currently serves on the coaching staff at Cerritos College (CA) under head coach Vic Buttler who played for Williamsport in 2000.

A former outfielder, he was a 27th round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2002 and spent four seasons in the Twins organization (2002-2005) followed by five seasons playing professionally in Independent Leagues (2007-2011). Perodin stole 161 bases in his pro career while batting .277.

A new pitching coach is joining the club: Williamsport native Anthony Markle. A 2005 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, Markle spent four years on Williamsport’s varsity squad. He went on to play college baseball at Allegany Community College (MD) helping the team to a Division II JUCO World Series appearance in 2006.

He served as the bullpen catcher for the Crosscutters during the 2008 and 2009 seasons and has been an assistant baseball coach at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Florida since 2017. Last summer, he served as the hitting and defensive coach for the Empire State Greys of the Frontier League.

The final addition to Litsch’s staff will be coach Andy Hurtado. Hurtado, a former pitcher, currently serves on the coaching staff at Cerritos College after playing college baseball at Rio Honda, Cal Poly Pamona and Cerritos Colleges in California.

The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

