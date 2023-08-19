Williamsport, Pa. — Cuba opened the fourth day of the 2023 Little League World Series with just its second game ever.

After a difficult one-run loss to Japan on the opening day, Cuba quickly made up for it with three runs in the opening inning. That start propelled it to a 11-1 win over Australia in five innings. The loss eliminates Australia from the Series.

Samuel Palencia celebrated a standup double by spreading his hands across the Cuba logo on his chest. The hit brought a runner home as Cuba took a three-run lead on Australia. He also picked up the win pitching with a complete game effort that saw him fan 13 batters and scatter two hits.

Cuba looked to add more in the third when a runner reached first with just one out. A sharp line drive to right field appeared to be the chance Cuba was looking for, but Austrailia's Tamati Stealey made a quick stab with his glove for a one-handed catch to end the inning.

Stealey was all smiles on his way into the dugout from right field. His teammates were there to greet him with high fives on the outstanding catch.

Cuba’s offense scored eight runs over the final two inning to close its first Series win ever out in five innings.

The offense came to life for Australia in the second inning when they got their first baserunner. That turned into a run to cut Cuba’s early lead down to two runs.

Cuba 11, Australia 1 (5 innings)

AUST 010 00—1 2 7

CUBA 300 35—11 12 2

Jet Creamer, Beau Stockdale (4), Jacob Sawyer (5), and Isaac Meighan. Samuel Palencia and Jonathan Lopez.

WP: Palencia. LP: Creamer.

Top Australia hitters: Tom Hayhow 2-2. Top Cuba hitters: Liusban Sanchez 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI.

Records: Australia 0-2. Cuba 1-1.

