Crosscutters 2020.jpg

The Williamsport Crosscutters will travel to Morgantown, WV, to take on the West Virginia Black Bears for the MLB Draft League Championship Tuesday night.

The one game, winner-take-all contest will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Williamsport ended the regular season with a 5-3, rain-shortened win over Frederick on Sunday. While they secured a berth in the championship with a win on Thursday night, the season-ending victory in Frederick gave Williamsport the best second half record (24-13) in the league.

Williamsport finished with an overall record of 44-31 on the season, second only to West Virginia’s 48-30 mark.

The Crosscutters last playoff appearance was in 2015 when Williamsport lost to West Virginia in the New York-Penn League semi-finals. The Cutters last championship was in 2003 as members of the New York-Penn League.

The Cutters will send RHP Jarrett Whorff to the mound in the championship. Whorff had a record of 4-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 7 starts this season.

Tickets for the MLB Draft League Championship Game can be purchased online at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or by calling (304) 293-7653.

Live streaming coverage of the game will be available at crosscutters.com. In-game updates can also be found on the Williamsport Crosscutters social media channels.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.