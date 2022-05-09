Williamsport, Pa. -- The MLB Draft League announced new and enhanced on-field rules for the 2022 season as part of its commitment to long-term player and pitcher safety, according to a Crosscutters Baseball news release.

The updates include the addition of a championship game and a “sudden death” extra-innings format.

The full agenda of on-field modifications in place for the 2022 season are as follows, according to the Crosscutters release:

EXTRA INNINGS: A “sudden death” format will replace traditional extra innings in 2022 as part of the MLB Draft League’s emphasis on pitcher health and arm safety.

Before the game, the home team manager will decide to play either offense or defense in the event of an extra-inning game. If the game is tied at the end of regulation, the teams will play an additional half-inning to determine a winner.

The inning will begin with a runner – the third out from the previous inning – on first base and the scheduled hitter at the plate. The team starting the additional half-inning on offense will have three outs to score a run and win the game.

If they fail to score a run, the winner is the team that began the half-inning on defense. All statistics during sudden death count.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: The MLB Draft League’s first- and second-half champions will meet in a winner-take-all MLB Draft League Championship Game on Sept. 6, hosted by the first-half winner.

If the same team wins both halves, then the second-place finisher of the season’s second half will qualify for the Championship Game.

SUBSTITUTIONS: Free substitutions will be allowed at each manager’s discretion to provide playing opportunities for more players.

SEVEN-INNING GAMES: All Tuesday games during the first half of the season (June 2 - July 16) will be seven innings, excluding home openers. All Tuesday games during the season’s second half (July 22 - Sept. 6) will be nine innings.

