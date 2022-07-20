Williamsport, Pa. — Six Williamsport Crosscutters were selected in the recently completed 2022 MLB Draft, according to the league.

The draft consisted of 20 rounds with 616 players chosen July 17-19 in Los Angeles, the site of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The six Williamsport players selected include:

RHP Wesley Scott – Round 8 by Kansas City

C/1B Tayden Hall – Round 9 by Milwaukee

RHP Troy Taylor (2021) – Round 12 by Seattle

C Sabin Ceballos – Round 14 by Los Angeles (AL)

SS Michael Turconi (2021) – Round 15 by Toronto

RHP Easton Sikorski – Round 17 by Cincinnati

Overall, the MLB Draft League had 46 players that appeared in the league during the 2021 and 2022 seasons selected in the draft, according to a Crosscutters news release.

State College led the way with 10 selections, followed by West Virginia and Trenton with nine, Frederick with eight, Williamsport with six, and Mahoning Valley with four.

The Crosscutters begin the second half of the 2022 MLB Draft League Season Friday, July 22, hosting the Trenton Thunder. Tickets for all home games are available by visiting crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389, or in-person at the Cutters Box Office at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.