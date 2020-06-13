New York Penn League issues update regarding possible Crosscutters season PHOTO

Abdallah Aris delivers a pitch for the Williamsport Crosscutters during a game against Batavia on June 23, 2019. The New York Penn League issued a statement this week about a possible return to play. 

 Brett Crossley

St. Petersburg, FL. -- The New York Penn League issued the following statement on Friday:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 New York-Penn League season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities. Additionally, the New York-Penn League All-Star Game has been canceled.”

