Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport Crosscutters single game tickets for opening night and all home games will go on sale Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. for the inaugural season in the MLB Draft League, according to the Crosscutters.

Opening night, May 25, will be limited to 600 fans due to capacity and social distancing restrictions.

For May 25 ONLY, seating is arranged in “pods” of 1, 2, 3 or 4 and fans must purchase a full pod when ordering.

Starting with the May 31 home game, capacity and social distancing restrictions will be lifted and the stadium will operate at full capacity.

On May 4, Governor Wolf announced that all COVID-19 restrictions related to gatherings, restaurants, and other businesses will be lifted.

The Cutters open the 2021 campaign on Tuesday, May 25, hosting the rival State College Spikes at 7:05pm. Opening Night 2021, presented by UPMC and WILQ, will feature a schedule magnet giveaway and post-game fireworks.

The Crosscutters box office at Muncy Bank Ballpark is open Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm and Saturdays, prior to Opening Night, from 10am-2pm (May 15 and 22). Tickets can also be charged by phone at (570) 326-3389 or online at crosscutters.com featuring a new print at home option. Tickets start at $8 each.

To ensure the safety of fans, players and staff, the team has implemented several new fan experience and safety protocols as part of their re-opening plan.

Before attending a Cutters game, fans are encouraged to check the comprehensive review of the changes and protocols available at crosscutters.com along with a list of FAQ’s.

Some of the changes and safety protocols include;

Masks required of all fans age 3 and over except when eating or drinking in seats

A new clear bag policy

Ticket scanning at entrance to reduce contact

A new FanFood app for food & beverage ordering and payment via smartphone

Season tickets and money-saving Bonus Book mini-plans are also available. For more information on the Crosscutters 2021 season, visit www.crosscutters.com or call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.