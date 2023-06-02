Game Highlights: June 1, 2023 – The Crosscutters pitching staff surrendered 10 walks in their 4-0 loss to the State College Spikes on Opening Night in Williamsport.

Tyler Kennedy took the loss in his debut, allowing one run, earned, on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. Kennedy walked three batters in the outing.

Jacob Hasty had a strong relief outing, striking out a team high four batters over 2.1 innings. He did not allow a run, but surrendered a hit and a walk.

Ethan O’Neal delivered a pair of solid relief innings, allowing one unearned run on a hit and a walk. He struck out three batters.

Gage Gundy (double), Ryan Vogel (single), and Jacob Harper (single) recorded the three hits for the Cutters.

The 10 walks allowed surpassed the 2022 season-high of 9 walks allowed, which happened in State College on June 11.

Next Game: Friday, June 2, 2023 at State College, 6:35 p.m.

