Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters will host the West Virginia Black Bears and Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Muncy Bank Ballpark as part of a six-game homestand starting Tuesday. Gates at the park open at 5:30 p.m., first pitch is at 6:35.

The Cutters currently occupy first-place in the MLB Draft League. Outfielder Matthew Etzel leads the league in batting average, hits, RBI’s, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

It's Rhashan's half birthday pin giveaway night! Celebrate the Director of Smiles half birthday with a free, limited-edition pin if you are one of the first 1,000 fans!

Other promotions for the night include free admission for fans celebrating a birthday on June 28 or December 28; a free sample pack of Topps baseball cards for the first 1,000 fans. Enter to win a valuable Topps Gift Bag including a new box of Topps baseball cards; and BOGO Ticket Tuesday presented by Giant. Show your Giant Card at the box office for buy one get one free Stadium Reserved tickets.

The homestand is highlighted by a two-night appearance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act on Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1. The act has been featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, the Fox Network’s Go Big Show and is an annual favorite at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Saturday night, July 2, features the Cutters Red, White & Boom fireworks show as part of the July 4th holiday weekend.

Homestand week events with the Crosscutters

Wednesday, June 29 vs. West Virginia Black Bears (Gates 5:30pm / 6:35pm First Pitch)

Mike Mussina Autograph Giveaway. We’re giving away a special Mike Mussina autographed item every inning.

Muncy-Hughesville Night. Pick up complimentary ticket vouchers, while they last, in the Muncy-Hughesville area at; Bigfoot Subs, Cracker Barrel, The Edge Team, Fort Muncy Garden Center, Horizon Federal Credit Union.

Kids Eat Free. Presented by Giant Food Stores. The first 100 kids age 12 and under get a free hot dog meal.

Hump Day Happy Hour. $3 domestic pints & $1 off craft beer pints till first pitch.

Thursday, June 30 vs. West Virginia Black Bears (Gates 5:30pm / 6:35pm First Pitch)

Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act. Presented by Susquehanna Trailways & Rock 94.9. Tyler returns for a 2-night appearance to amaze & astound as he balances everything & anything on his FACE! As seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe it or Not, The Go Big Show, ESPN & more.

Thirsty Thursday. Enjoy $3 domestic pints & $1 off craft beer pints till 8pm.

Thank-You Thursday. Presented by American Legion Post 104, Hamilton-Patriot & MSG Sean Thomas Foundation. Two free Stadium Reserved tickets for veterans & active-duty military with ID. Offer only available in-person at the Cutters box office.

Friday, July 1 vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Gates 5:30pm / 6:35pm First Pitch)

Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act. Presented by Susquehanna Trailways & V97. Tyler is back for an AMAZING encore performance. What CAN’T he balance?

Saturday, July 2 vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Gates 5:30pm / 6:35pm First Pitch)

Red, White & Boom Post-Game Fireworks. Presented by Fraternal Order of Eagles #970, Labatt, PA Lottery & Bill 95 along with Best Western, Miller Financial Services, Wholesale Chef & ZY Pyrotechnics.

Knoebels Kids Night. The first 200 kids age 12 and under get a free Knoebels Bargain Night ticket.

Sunday, July 3 vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Gates 3:00pm / 4:05pm First Pitch)

Baseball Bingo. Presented by Shop Vac. 10 fans will win a new Shop Vac. Free to play for all adults 18+.

Kids Run the Bases. Presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy. After the game, all kids 12 and under get to run the bases.

Tickets for all Cutters home games are available at Crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389, or in-person at the Cutters Office from 10-4 Monday-Friday.

