Williamsport, Pa. – Peter Freund, principal owner of the Williamsport Crosscutters, has been hired by Major League Baseball to help transition its take over of operations of Minor League Baseball.

MLB made the announcement Wednesday this week.

Along with his ownership in the Crosscutters, Freund also owns Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. He is co-owner of the low Class A Charleston RiverDogs along with being a minority owner of the New York Yankees.

MLB has several changes it would like to implement that include an increase in salary across the board for all minor league players in the 2021 season. According to a press release the salary bumps could range from 38% to 72% for next year.