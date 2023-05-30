The Williamsport Crosscutters will kick off their 25th season this week with a night of activities and a meet and greet with the team.

The season begins Thursday, June 1 at Muncy Bank Ballpark with a match up against the State College Spikes at 6:35 p.m. Opening Night 2023 is presented by Muncy Bank & Trust and WILQ.

Opening Night Schedule of Activities (subject to change)

5 p.m. – MVP Gates open for MVP Club Members & Loggers Landing ticket holders

5:30 p.m. – Main gates open

6 p.m. – EQT Military Salute Honoree

6:10 p.m. – Ceremonial First Pitches by Muncy Bank VP Jason Fischer & EQT Military Salute honoree

6:15 p.m. - Team Introductions

6:25 p.m. – Colors presented by Pennsylvania Army National Guard

6:26 p.m. - National Anthem performed by West Branch Chorus

6:28 p.m. - Managers & Umpires Meeting

6:35 p.m. – Game time. Crosscutters vs. State College Spikes

Postgame – Launch-a-Ball presented by Antlers On The Water

The team will be holding a “Meet the Cutters” reception on Wednesday, May 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark. The event is sponsored by Country Store Brand Meats and Pepsi. Admission is free for all fans.

Limited tickets remain available for opening night. Fans may order online at Crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Cutters box office.

