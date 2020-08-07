University Park—Penn State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour greeted the media during a Zoom conference call with a full mask on.

Despite being separated by more than just six feet, the small show of solidarity was a positive moment as she delivered disheartening news to fans of Penn State football.

The 2020 season was already going to look different, but now it will take another step toward being something no one has ever seen as she announced no fans would be attending games in the fall.

Of course, things could always change, but it all depends on the virus.

“The football schedule it out and we expect the other falls sports to follow in a matter of days or in a week,” Barbour said. “They will all be Big Ten only. It’s all about flexibility and control as it relates to our ability to provide the most healthy and safest environment for all involved. These schedules represent our plans should we be able to play at the time. As you know the virus will determine what we do here.”

Barbour eventually pulled her mask down into what she called an ascot to deliver the news. It wasn’t exactly a gut punch as many have expected the move as the crisis gets worse. Barbour sent out a letter to 2020 season ticket holders and basically gave them three options when it came to their tickets.

They could donate the money spent on tickets to a charity, use the money for a deposit for 2121 tickets, or simply ask for a full refund. The concern for most holders is losing out on their seats, which Barbour said they hoped would not be the case.

“We reached out to them to share what we knew about the governor’s orders and what impact that might have on fans in the stands,” Barbour said. “We continue to have plans should those conditions improve or change. We shared with our season ticketholders three options for their season ticket investment for 2020.”

Barbour addressed several issues from flexibility with the schedule for all sports to standout Micah Parsons opting to sit the football season out to prepare for the 2121 NFL draft.

"I believe it has been made public that he is opting out for the year and preparing for the NFL," Barbour said. "In terms of advising student athletes we just want them to have the best information they can. Our student athletes across the board have been incredible."

It was all on the table and to Barbour’s credit she addressed every question put forth by the media.

“Our most loyal fans and season ticket holders know we need their help,” Barbour said. “This situation is going to be a challenge for us.”

The experience of watching Penn State football will look and sound different for the upcoming season. The good news is nothing sounded permanent. It also sounded like Barbour and the falls sports programs had contingency plans if the current situation facing the country improves.

There will be no fans at home games for Penn State this year. With a limit of 250 people being put on outdoor gatherings it would be difficult to accommodate fans, players, coaches, and another other personnel required to put a football game on.

Penn State did have a plan that could limit fans at the stadium and keep them socially distanced throughout the entire event. Beaver Stadium could hold a little less than 24,000 fans and keep them socially distanced and safe for the game.

“The guidance order is 250 for outdoor events and there for we would not have fans in the stands under this guidance for the fall,” Barbour said. “We continue and have been working with the governor’s office to see where we could have a little flexibility. Let me make sure there is not misunderstanding these plans would only be put into place should the conditions improve.”

It would limit the experience, but still provide fans with live football. A priority would be given to season ticket holders and students.

“Our financial situation within the department is a challenge,” Barbour said. “We’ve done a number of things including scaling back travel and operations. We’ve done salary cuts.

Barbour herself has taken a 15 percent reduction in pay. She would not comment on coaches’ contracts.

All athletes will be expected to test regularly throughout their respective seasons. Sports with a high contact risk will be tested twice a week while sports with less contact will be tested just once a week.

Barbour's complete letter to season ticket holders, fans, and students of Penn State University: A Letter from Sandy Barbour

Following is a look at Penn State’s contact risk level by sport:

High risk—football, basketball, cheer leading, field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, rowing, soccer, water polo, wrestling, volleyball

Intermediate risk—baseball, softball, gymnastics, cross country, beach volleyball

Low risk—golf, fencing, rifle, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, bowling