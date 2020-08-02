Thirty quarterbacks are on the Watch List

University Park, Pa. – Penn State junior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named to The Manning Award Watch List, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, it was announced on Thursday. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2020 season.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

The winner will be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

Sean Clifford Bio:

Has appeared in 16 games, making 12 starts at quarterback.

Selected All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2019.

Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2019.

Named to the 2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Midseason watch list, the Manning Award Midseason watch list and the Maxwell Award watch list.

Completed 39 passes of 20 or more yards in 2019.

Ranked third in the Big Ten in 2019 in passing touchdowns (23; 32nd in the FBS), yards per completion (14.04; 18th) and yards per pass attempt (8.32; 22nd), was fourth in in passing efficiency (148.54; 26th) and was seventh in passing yardage (2,654).

Was third in the conference in points responsible for per game (14.3; 29th in the FBS) and fourth in total yards per game (254.7; 43rd) in 2019.

Ranked third among Big Ten quarterbacks with 33.5 rushing yards per contest in 2019.

Tied for 13th all-time at Penn State with 25 career touchdown passes.

In 2019, became the third Penn State quarterback to have three games with 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a season, joining Trace McSorley (2017, 4 games) and Christian Hackenberg (2013, 3 games).

Was the fifth quarterback in program history to have multiple games with four or more passing touchdowns.

In 2019, finished fifth at Penn State in passing touchdowns (23), seventh in passing efficiency (148.54), eighth in passing yardage (2,654), ninth in completion percentage (59.2), tied for 10th in 200-yard passing games (6) and 14th in completions (189).

Threw for 287 yards in the first half at Maryland (9/27/19), breaking the PSU record held by Trace McSorley (258; Georgia State, 2017).

Threw for 398 yards at Maryland (9/27/19), the third-most in a game at Penn State, trailing only Christian Hackenberg (454; vs. UCF, 2014) and Zack Mills (399; vs. Iowa, 2002).

Threw for 340 yards at Minnesota (11/9/19), tied for the 16th-most in a game at Penn State.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award: Journey Brown

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Manning Award: Sean Clifford

Maxwell Award: Journey Brown, Micah Parsons

Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford