University Park, Pa. – Penn State junior kicker Jake Pinegar has been named one of 30 players to the Watch List for the 2020 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Wednesday.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954.

Jake Pinegar Bio:

Tied for seventh on the Penn State career extra points made list with 109.

Sits 14 th on the career field goals made list at Penn State with 27 and is 20 th on the all-time scoring list with 190 points.

on the career field goals made list at Penn State with 27 and is 20 on the all-time scoring list with 190 points. Broke the Penn State freshman scoring record in 2018 with 101 points, breaking the previous mark of 99 points by Kevin Kelly in 2005.

Tied the Penn State record for extra points and extra point attempts in a game with 10 against Idaho (8/31/19).

Converted a 45-yard field goal in the Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis (12/28/19), tied for the third-longest field goal in program bowl history, matching Sam Ficken in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl and Nick Gancitano in the 1983 Sugar Bowl.

Was selected a 2019 All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media.

Converted a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and hit all six extra point attempts in the Buffalo win (9/7/19).

Converted all eight extra point attempts and hit a 21-yard field goal to end the first half in the victory at Maryland (9/27/19).

Hit both extra point attempts and made a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter in the win at Iowa (10/12/19).

Hit both field goal attempts, converting from 33 and 21 yards at Minnesota (11/9/19).

Converted a season-long 47-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter in the win over Indiana (11/16/19).

Made a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter at Ohio State (11/23/19).

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, November 5th. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, November 24th. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, December 10th during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The 29th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on December 7th.

For more information on the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award and to see the “Stars of the Week” throughout the season, please go to www.lougrozaaward.com. For even more updates on the best kicking performances throughout the season, follow @LouGrozaAward on Twitter.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Bronko Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons and Shaka Toney

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Jim Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

John Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford