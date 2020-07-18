Award recognizes College Football’s most outstanding receiver at any position

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season's outstanding college football receiver regardless of position.

Freiermuth is one of 55 players on the watch list. Former Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram was a winner of the award in 1994 and a finalist in 1995.

The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman George Avant, Jr., keynoter and college hall of famer Chad Hennings, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Pat Freiermuth Bio:

Named a 2019 second team All-American by the AFCA and The Athletic.

Voted a 2019 All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and media.

Named the team's 2019 Most Valuable Offensive Player at the awards banquet.

Has caught a pass in 25-straight games.

Has 15 career touchdown receptions, tied with Mike Gesicki (2014-17) for the PSU record for tight ends.

The 15 TD grabs are good for a tie for ninth all-time at Penn State with current Penn State assistant head coach Terry Smith (1988-91), Joe Jurevicius (1994-97) and Mike Gesicki (2014-17).

Made 13 starts and was a team captain during his sophomore season in 2019.

Ranked seventh in the Big Ten with seven touchdown receptions and held fourth among FBS tight ends with the seven scores.

Hauled in a career-best eight receptions for 99 yards in the victory over Buffalo (9/17/19), pulling in two touchdown receptions.

Made a seven-yard touchdown grab in the win over Purdue (10/5/19).

Scored on a 17-yard touchdown grab in the victory over Michigan (10/19/19).

In the win at Michigan State (10/26/19), made five receptions for 60 yards and caught a career-high three touchdown receptions, becoming the ninth time in program history that a player has caught three touchdown passes in a single game.

Caught seven passes for a career-high 101 yards at Minnesota (11/9/19).

Made eight touchdown receptions his freshman year in 2018 (No. 2 among PSU tight ends and tied for No. 11 overall among PSU receivers).

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons