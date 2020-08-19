University Park, Pa.—It was another hot day at the beginning of August as Penn State football coach James Franklin made his way across the field after a drill.

In times past, Franklin might have been heading over to reinforce a lesson, but it was not a normal practice. What appeared to be a routine scolding during a routine practice was anything but as Franklin told a player to pull his mask up.

“I spent the entire day at practice running around the practice field,” Franklin said. “As soon as they took their helmets off that was a full visor, I would tell them they had to slide up their mask. When guys were talking and interacting with each other I would tell them they needed to spread out. I spent my entire time doing that and so did a lot of people on our entire staff.”

When not on the football field, Franklin would run around the office and tell people to pull their mask completely over their mouth and nose. He would even threaten to kick people out if they continued to push the boundaries.

In early August, it all seemed like it was for nothing as flashes from that long day in mid-March were felt when sports stopped once again with the Big Ten's announcement.

The Big Ten and Pac 12 postponed their fall seasons indefinitely. Penn State’s football team completed just one week of practice. During that week, Franklin followed all the rules, but more importantly, he made sure all his team abide by them as well.

“It felt like I was taking away their dream to play at Penn State,” Franklin said of when he broke the news of the postponement to his team. “As a coaching staff we fought as hard as we could to fulfill the desires of our student athletes and their parents to play this fall. While I appreciate the complexities and difficulties of this decision for the leaders of our conference, I’m still extremely frustrated. We still have very few answers to communicate to our young men and their families about their futures.”

Frustrations from players, coaches, and fans have been mounting since the decision was made to postpone the fall season.

Season ticket holders were given options when it came to their 2020 seats, but players and coaches were given much less as most still searched for answers.

“The announcement to postpone football was extremely disappointing,” Franklin said. “Witnessing the confusion on our guys faces when I shared the news of postponement last week was gut wrenching. It is my responsibility to help our guys chase their dreams and delivering the news felt like I was doing the opposite.”

Those looks of confusion transferred to the coaches and maybe even some on other coaching staffs or at the athletic department in general as answers seemed to slip by like an unnoticed receiver in the defensive backfield. Penn State’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, who was not on the Zoom call when the decision was made, was not even sure if there was a vote to postpone the conference for the fall or if the decision was simply made.

“It’s unclear to me if there was ever a vote or not,” Barbour said. “What is clear to me is that Penn State and Eric Barron (Penn State President), both on our campus and as he took his thoughts to the Big Ten, explored every option that would have been acceptable from a health and safety standpoint. To say they fought for the ability of our athletes to play this fall, that would be a correct assumption.”

Football is often treated a little differently when it comes to athletics. The program brings in more money than all other sports and decisions are typically made with the team in mind. It was surprising to hear that a decision was made by the conference without even consulting the coaches or upper levels of Athletic Departments at the schools.

“As the head football coach at Penn State, I carry a weight with me,” Franklin said. “Not just for my players and my coaches and our staff, I also carry the weight of the athletic department. I know the success of Penn State football impacts more than just football. That’s 31 other sports.”

Beyond the impact at the University, Franklin shared his thoughts on the community at large as it faces a fall like no other. There will be no football games, which will directly impact the surrounding community and businesses.

Penn State football is the life blood of the State College.

Franklin, who walks around the campus and town regularly, understands the importance of football from just about every standpoint. Shouts from fans and supporters seem to follow him like a nagging fly in the summer heat, but he embraces it.

He sounded sad when he spoke about the loss of the season and what it meant for fans and members of the community.

“I also know the impact it has on the community,” Franklin said. “I feel the weight of that. I know that Penn State football has a significant impact on the people of our community and the businesses of our community. I recognize that. These decisions are about more than just playing the game of football. There are so many things that factor into this.”

It is easy to see why Franklin was frustrated when he talked about the success they'd had during that one week of practice.

“It was working,” Franklin shouted into the camera. “It was working really well. We weren’t naive to think there weren’t going to be challenges or some positive cases in the community and on campus, but everybody was at a place where we were controlling as many as the variables as we possibly could and it was working.”

Franklin even touched on what practices would look like moving forward or what they might have even looked like had the Big Ten opted to play a fall season.

“You never tackle in college football [practice] now anyway,” Franklin said. “We were pretty much doing everything that we always do. We did it and didn’t have one positive [covid test] over that period of time. We were showing that the plan worked and that was a similar conversation I was having with coaches all over the Big Ten. This wasn’t going to be smooth sailing the whole time. That was the hard part. So many people worked so long to come up with a plan to make it work and then all of a sudden it changes, and you weren’t a part of the conversation.”

Franklin, his staff, and all the players were ready to push for a season, but it simply came down to the people above even the standout names at the top of Penn State’s athletic department making the decision.