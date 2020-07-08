LANCASTER, Pa. – The Centennial Conference Presidents Council has made the difficult decision to suspend any intercollegiate competition for sports scheduled for the fall semester, which for Susquehanna University only affects the football team and its 2020 season.

In response to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centennial Conference Presidents Council has been meeting diligently to address the safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and their communities. As institutions finalize their plans for the coming year, federal, state, and local health guidance, as well as institutional policies, will guide their independent decisions regarding reopening.

Given health and other related concerns, the council has determined football will not be played in the fall. The Centennial Conference will explore the possibility of shifting certain fall sports, including football, to the spring.

"We're exploring different scenarios that will allow our football student-athletes and coaches opportunities to engage," Director of Athletics Sharief Hashim said. "Our goal is to facilitate a safe and healthy process that will offer the best experience possible for our student-athletes."

Additionally, Susquehanna announced yesterday the university's decision to cancel the Fall 2020 Homecoming-Reunion Weekend and it will be a joint celebration with Homecoming-Reunion Weekend 2021 on Oct. 22-24, 2021.

Susquehanna's 22 other NCAA Division III varsity sports compete in the Landmark Conference.

The Presidents of the Landmark Conference unanimously agreed on June 10 that a return to athletic competition in the fall of 2020 is the intent of each respective member institution, but only if it can be done safely. Therefore, each member institution will continue to work within local and state health guidelines, along with guidance from national health organizations and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as they finalize their reopening plans.

The Landmark's primary focus for the fall of 2020 will be competition among conference members; culminating with a conference postseason tournament. Specific details regarding scheduling, the postseason, and other policies will come later this summer.