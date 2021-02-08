Williamsport, Pa. – It was College Signing Day at Loyalsock Township High School on Feb. 4 for two graduating seniors.

Chase Cavanaugh, a senior at Loyalsock Township High School, signed a letter of intent committing to play football at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa.

“Chase is a young man in whom I have tremendous trust and faith. He is the toughest young man I have had the chance to work with, both mentally and physically, and I am excited to see him use those skills as he takes his next steps in life,” said Coach Justin Van Fleet.

Chase was accompanied by his parents, brothers, Coach Justin Van Fleet, Athletic Director Ron Insinger and Principal Dr. Matt Reitz.

Julian Wilson, a senior at Loyalsock Township High School, signed a letter of intent committing to play football at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa.

“I am incredibly proud to have been able to reintroduce Julian to football this year. He made a leap of faith to trust our program and staff and truly went all in," Van Fleet said. "His best football is ahead of him as he is just learning. He is going to a great program with an incredible track record for developing players to their fullest potential. I am excited to watch him continue to grow and am hopeful to watch him play for years to come.”

Julian was accompanied by his mother, father, Van Fleet, Insinger and Reitz.