Mill Hall, Pa. – Clinton County Speedway successfully brought 410 Sprint Car racing back to the 3/8th mile oval for the first time in over a decade in 2021.

This year, with much anticipation from fans and drivers, the 410s will return on Saturday, August 13, presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts, according to the Clinton County Speedway.

This year’s 410 race will be named in honor of the speedway’s all-time 410 sprint car feature winner, Phil Walter of McClure, Pa. Walter was the 1993 division champion and has 29 victories at the speedway. Walter’s first career win at Clinton County came on May 12, 1989. He earned four wins during the Speedway’s inaugural season in 1989.

“Walter was one of the original stars of the Clinton County Speedway,” said speedway promoter Jason McCahan.

“We are thrilled to honor Phil Walter and his accomplishments, especially for what he has done for sprint car racing at Clinton County Speedway. Because we are honoring Phil Walter and his familiar #63, we are working hard to make this a $6,300 to win race,” said McCahan.

Walter had 93 career starts over eleven seasons and had a 31% winning average. He was a three-time winner of the Ed Shafer Memorial and a two time winner of the Syracuse Qualifier.

“Clinton County Speedway has always had a special place in my heart,” said Walter. “I have many great memories of the time that I spent racing there. We were very fortunate to win some races and enjoy some success that made it possible for us to continue racing.”

During Walter’s career at Clinton County, he drove for various car owners. He raced his own #63 for the first season at the speedway. He also piloted cars for Dan Dietrich, Gene Jenkins, Carl Fry, Joe Watts, Lenny Krautheim, Selinsgrove Ford, Frank Anfuso, Gary Kratzer, and Gary Ritter.

Walter's most successful season at Clinton County Speedway was in 1993, while driving the #55 for Gene Jenkins. He won 10 of 15 races that season, claiming 6 wins in a row. He won the Syracuse Qualifier and the Speedway’s Championship.

“The Clinton County Speedway is a driver’s track,” added Walter. “It is not about money or horsepower, but more about handling and driving. This creates good, close and exciting racing for both the spectators and the competitors.”

“Last year, the 410 race paid $4,000 and $400 to start, with Ryan Smith claiming the victory in an exciting race,” McCahan said. “We want to make this event memorable for Phil and his family, our drivers and our fans."

The Speedway is welcoming businesses looking for marketing opportunities with the Phil Walter Classic. Email the speedway at info@clintoncountyspeedway.com to talk about options.

In addition to the sprint cars, the IMCA Modifieds and 4-Cylinder Stock cars will be part of the program. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit the speedway’s website www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.